'More insulting than nothing' - Govt cash not enough to fix single flood-struck station

The upper Rakaia Gorge, including Quartz Hill Station and High Peak Station, have been left with damaged bridges and fences and gouged land from the Canterbury floods.

Farmers in the Canterbury high country are dismissing as “woefully inadequate” a $500,000 fund from the government to restore their stations after they were hammered by rain.

Canterbury was battered by torrential rain on Saturday afternoon, with no reprieve until Monday evening. For some areas, up to half the usual annual rainfall fell in two days.

It has devastated much of the region, leaving huge swathes of land under water, animals dead and properties flooded, forcing many evacuations.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Hamish Guild of High Peak Station checks the damage on his farm, where floodwater has downed fences and affected bridges in the upper Rakaia Gorge area.

Rail and road infrastructure is also badly damaged, with repairs likely to cost tens of millions of dollars, while the region’s farmers face a huge clean-up bill.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor declared the flooding a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking half-a-million dollars of government support for farmers and growers.

Further support would be considered once the full extent of the flooding became clearer, he said.

But farmers near Lake Coleridge say that would barely be enough to fix damage to a single high country station.

High Peak Station owner Hamish Guild said restoring his 3780 hectare sheep, beef, and venison farm alone could cost upwards of $500,000.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Guild says repairs to his station alone could swallow up $500,000.

Unlike lower-lying farms, which have endured stock deaths and the loss of winter feed, high country farms like his have mostly suffered infrastructure damage.

“I’ve got 41 fences needing repair, most of them major. Deer fencing is $25 a metre, and we’ve got about 25 to 30 kilometres damaged.”

The rugged hills have also been marred by slips, and tracks, bridges, and access roads have been washed out.

For High Peak, which borders the Selwyn River on both sides, fencing is vital for keeping stock out of the waterway.

“When we flew over in a helicopter, we found a herd of deer three kilometres from where they should’ve been. They'd gone through six fences.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Damage to fencing has left deer free to roam the area.

As high-end meat producers, Guild said they had already been rattled by Covid-19’s impact on exports, which saw venison prices drop from $11 per kilogram to $6 as the pandemic shut down dining in hubs like Europe and the United States.

“This is another hit we didn’t need.”

He found it “offensive” the Government had only deemed the flooding a medium-scale event, given its impact.

“That $500,000 could be swallowed up here alone ... it’s more insulting than if it was nothing.”

Guild said he was hugely grateful for the “incredible” response of the farming community.

“People in strife themselves have been offering to help. It’s humbling really.”

But he said support from the Government was “woefully inadequate”, and it did not make farmers feel valued.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Dan Harper of Quartz Hill Station, centre, checks out a main access bridge taken out by floodwater.

Dan and Georgie Harper, who own neighbouring Quartz Hill Station, suffered similar damage.

They lost around two kilometres of fencing and an important bridge on their main access way, and had slips up to 50 metres wide and 200 metres long.

“We got 395ml of rainfall,” Dan said.

“The annual rainfall here would be around 1000ml to 1200ml, so to get a third of it in two days was rough.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Floodwaters took out bridges and fences on Dan and Georgie Harper's Quartz Hill Station, carving deep new gullies.

The high country often gets snow over winter, and Harper said if the weather had been one or two degrees colder it could have caused a “catastrophic” snow event.

Thanks to the accurate forecast they at least knew what to expect, he said, but it has still had an impact.

“With one of the main access bridges [gone], we’ve still got sheep we can’t get back across... Some of our staff had to bring rams back manually.

“A stream went right through our potato paddock too, and washed all the spuds down the lane.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Harper, left, and staff have already got to work creating access ways and fixing flood-damaged fences where possible.

Harper said luckily they had their own digger, but it would still be thousands of hours of work getting everything fixed.

“The $500,000 the Government has pledged is a bit of an insult... If you look at what Canterbury farms give to the government, it’s a joke.”

Both farmers said so much sediment and scree had washed down rivers and streams that they sat a lot higher now, and they feared for the future.

“The next weather event, it’ll flood a lot easier.”