Canterbury floods: Selwyn's Leeston Rd bridge reopens as cleanup continues

Leeston Rd bridge in Selwyn has reopened since closing after a small chunk of one approach to the bridge was washed away.

More roads have reopened in time for the long weekend in three Canterbury districts hit hard by heavy rain and flooding this week.

Significant traffic is expected on the region’s state highways over Queen's Birthday Weekend, with district councils warning motorists of rough road surfaces and reduced speed limits on flood-damaged routes.

The Waimakariri, Selwyn and Ashburton districts remained in a state of emergency, which was extended for another seven days on Thursday.

The Selwyn District Council said the Leeston Rd bridge at Chamberlains Ford reopened to traffic at 4pm on Friday, with a 30kmh speed restriction in place, bringing relief to those forced to take alternative routes when part of one approach to the bridge was washed away.

Six other flood-hit roads in the district had reopened, some with restrictions.

Coes Ford remained closed as the Selwyn River had not dropped to safe levels. All other fords in the districts remained closed and contractors were assessing Harper Rd, the council said.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) said it would be at least Sunday before excavators finished cutting a channel between Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora and the ocean to prevent houses in the tiny Selwyn Huts settlement from being flooded.

It could take up to four days to restore water supplies to affected properties and storage tanks, the council said.

Local Civil Defence manager Al Lawn said the council was still assessing the damage and working with other councils, central government and the Insurance Council to determine repair costs.

The Waimakariri District Council said the amount of damage across its district was low.

Twenty properties had been assessed for flood damage, and one was found to have sustained moderate damage. The council was continuing to work with affected property owners in the Oxford, Okuku and Waikuku areas.

Welfare support was being provided to 17 households, it said.

Residents in Lees Valley remained cut off as two slips had fallen on the road and three bridges had washed away.

More supplies were flown into the area by helicopter on Friday afternoon.

A Waimakariri council spokeswoman said repairs were about to start on the roads to Lees Valley, while engineers and contractors continued assessments in other places.

Most of the roads closed due to surface flooding had now reopened, though all fords across the district remained closed, as did Okuku Pass Rd and Horsford Down Rd.

The Garrymere water supply was under a boil water notice, and private well owners were encouraged to get their water tested.

The occasional rain forecast across the region this weekend was not expected to cause any issues, the council said.

In the Ashburton district, the State Highway 1 bridge over the Ashburton River remained open at all hours to light vehicles with a 30kmh speed limit in place, while heavy vehicles could cross only between 7am and 7pm.

Alternative routes for heavy vehicles were available inland.

A water supply issue to Tinwald properties had been resolved on Friday. Boil water notices were still in place for the Mt Somers, Methven, and Springfield areas.

Twenty roads remained closed across the Ashburton district.

The state of emergency had been lifted for Christchurch, Kaikōura and Waimate, while Hurunui, Timaru and Mackenzie had moved to a recovery status.

The Hurunui District Council said it should have all of its infrastructure back up and running by the weekend, while the Mackenzie District Council said it had a significant repair job ahead and would have a clearer idea of costs by the end of next week.