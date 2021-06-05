Car park of Christchurch pool cordoned off as police investigate unexplained death

Police have taped off the Wharenui Swimming Pool and Sports Centre in Riccarton.

Police have cordoned off part of a car park at a public Christchurch pool as they investigate an unexplained sudden death.

But, they say it could be days before an update on what happened.

The sudden death in Riccarton was reported to police at 6.42am on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage and Police are making enquiries," she said.

About 4pm on Saturday, a spokeswoman said a post-mortem would happen in the next couple of days. “We won't know anything further until then."

On Saturday, police taped off a section of the car park at the Wharenui Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, which is on the corner of Elizabeth and Matipo St.

The general manager declined to comment on what had happened, but did say the pool was open and operating.

The pool is owned by the city council, which has been approached for comment.