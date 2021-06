The crash happened on Priors Rd, in Fernside.

Two people are seriously injured after crashing into a tree near Rangiora, slightly north of Christchurch.

Police were notified of the single-car crash on Priors Rd, Fernside, just before 11.30am on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the car hit a tree and two people received serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said they transported two seriously injured patients to Christchurch Hospital.