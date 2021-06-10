Go-ahead for University of Otago's $178m Christchurch building

Otago University’s new Christchurch building will be part of the city’s health precinct.

Groundworks for University of Otago's new $178 million Christchurch building are due to start next month after the project secured both funding approval and resource consent.

The six-storey building will be built in the city’s health precinct as part of the university’s Christchurch campus.

The Oxford Tce site, between Montreal and Antigua streets, housed the Tillman furniture building before the earthquakes.

University acting vice-chancellor Helen Nicholson said it would be the biggest construction project ever undertaken by the university.

READ MORE:

* Medical student's career up in the air after letting her flatmate secretly watch a surgery

* Support for legal challenge to University of Otago medical school admissions

* Record price, $80m, paid for an office building in Christchurch

* Seven-storey building offering medical services, luxury recovery rooms planned for Christchurch



The new building will have four floors of laboratories, clinical research and teaching facilities, an imaging suite, a base for postgraduate nursing studies, and will house the departments of psychological medicine and pathology and biomedical science.

Supplied The building will house teaching, research an imaging facilities plus laboratories.

Nicholson said the development would “enable the growth of our world-class health science research and education programmes happening on our Christchurch campus”.

Stephen Willis, the university’s chief operating officer, said the project would create more than 500 jobs, mostly in Christchurch.

The university already has a Christchurch campus in an eight-storey building at Christchurch Hospital and in smaller premises nearby on Riccarton Ave.

The campus is used by 500 staff and 1000 students completing medical and other health-related degrees.

Granting resource consent, planning commissioner Ken Lawn said while the new building’s 40-metre height exceeded limits for the site, the effects of this would be moderate.

Lawn said the project would have many benefits for the health precinct and south frame, which are both rebuild anchor projects.

The development has been in the planning stages since 2017. It was submitted for the Government’s 2020 shovel-ready project funding scheme, but missed out. It recently received university funding approval.

MEDIAWORKS Otago Medical School Dean Barry Taylor speaks to media about trainee interns who submitted false work placements.

Construction is due to finish in 2025. The building will sit between the historic Pegasus Arms tavern and the site earmarked for Huadu’s International's planned seven-storey building which will house medical facilities.

The university’s Christchurch campus currently consists of a main eight-storey building adjoining Christchurch Hospital, and a number of smaller facilities nearby on Riccarton Ave.

The new building is expected to open in 2025.