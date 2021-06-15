Christchurch Santa parade organisers cancel 2021 event, call for more council support

Thousands turned up for the Christchurch Santa Parade in 2019. The 2020 parade was cancelled and the 2021 event will also not happen. A mega grotto event is being held instead.

Christchurch children will miss out on the excitement of a Christmas parade for the second year in a row.

The city’s main Christmas parade, which usually attracts close to 100,000 people, was cancelled for the first time in its 73-year history last year due to Covid-19 and organisers have decided to pull the plug on this year’s event too.

A lack of money is one of the main reasons behind the decision, and the trust that runs the event, is calling on the city council to provide long-term support to help secure its future.

Parades in other major cities in New Zealand receive a decent chunk of funding from their councils, but financial support from the Christchurch City Council has fallen over the years.

READ MORE:

* Burglars try to steal Christmas from Santa's grotto

* Privately organised Santa Parade saves Nelson Christmas

* Christchurch's Santa parade misses out on a Government lifeline

* Early Christmas present secures Christchurch Santa parade's future

* Christchurch Christmas parade to return to the central city



In 2017, the council provided $100,000 towards the parade. Funding dropped to $65,000 in 2018 and in 2019 it fell further to $25,000.

The Dunedin City Council contributed $70,400 towards its parade last year, while Auckland Council granted $60,000, and Wellington City Council spent $270,000 on a two-day Christmas event that included mini Santa parades each day.

Christchurch Children’s Christmas Parade Trust chairman Phil Dixon​ said the board wanted a long-term funding commitment from the council, but when he met with council staff earlier this year he felt they did not want to be part of the team.

He said the trust felt like it was out on its own.

The trust had to apply to the council for funding each year, but the decision was not made until August or September, making it difficult to plan.

Council events and arts manager Tanya Cokojic​ said the council had a long history of supporting the parade and helped it find an alternative storage location in 2019, saving the trust $67,000 annually.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Thousands of children attend the parade each year to see the big man in the red suit.

“There are numerous options available outside of council for support and partnership.”

Cokojic said the trust had not made an application for the parade this year, but had asked for $25,000 towards a Mega Grotto event instead.

Dixon said other factors also contributed to the decision not to hold a parade this year, including increased health and safety rules and question marks over the route.

The trust's members were all new this year, and were still getting their head around a lot of things, but they were committed to holding a parade in 2022, he said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff 2020 was the first time the parade had been cancelled in its 73-year history.

“We want a parade. We want it done right. It was just not viable to do it this year.”

Parade manager Pam Morris said it cost about $140,000 to put on the parade, and it had relied on sponsorship and grants to go ahead in previous years.

In 2019, the trust moved its floats into a new storage facility at the old Christchurch School of Gymnastics building at QEII Park, saving $67,000 a year.

But Morris said it cost about $25,000 to convert the building for the floats. It had to install new roller doors and fill in the foam pits. It also had to pay $50,000 in rent for the seven months before it could move. That year it received $25,000 in funding from the council.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Hundreds of people take part in the parade.

Last year, the trust received $5000 from the council to help fund a grotto, which was visited by more than 12,500 people.

The grotto would be held again this year, so the city's children did not miss out on seeing the floats.

Earlier this year, Morris resigned from her position after 30 years, but the board asked her to stay on for another year.

Both Morris and Dixon said people did not understand the complexities of running the parade.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch Christmas parade floats will stay inside their storage facility again this year.

Central City Business Association chairwoman Annabel Turley​ said she was disappointed to hear the Christmas parade was not being held again this year.

“It’s not really fair for the kids.

“Kids in Christchurch have missed out on so much, they’ve been through way more than others in every city. We are really disappointed the Santa parade is not going ahead.”

The group would discuss the issue at its meeting this week to see if there was anything it could do to keep it going this year.

Due to the parade's absence last year, the association held a Christmas event, in conjunction with the City Mission, that included Santa punting down the Avon and riding on the tram.

The event was popular and would be held again this year, but Turley said it would probably need to be bigger to cater for the expected increase in demand.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch, which was cancelled last year, would go ahead this year.

Event director Geoff Bone said members and volunteers had committed at the beginning of the year to make it happen.