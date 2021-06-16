Project changes and communication issues led to Christchurch Town Hall cost blowout

A $40 million cost blowout repairing Christchurch's Town Hall was caused by an overwhelming contract, a breakdown in communication, and significant growth in the project's scope, an independent review has found.

Some city councillors hope the lessons from the newly-published review are understood and used during the development of the city’s $473m stadium, which is due begin construction next year and open by the end of 2024.

Built in 1972, the Town Hall was heavily damaged in the February 2011 earthquake – and its eventual repair was plagued by a cost blow out and a delay of about a year.

The budget was initially $127.5m, but ballooned to $167.2m by the project’s end. It was hoped it would open by mid-2018, but the opening was eventually done in stages, with the first happening in February 2019.

Concerns over the financial robustness of the project were raised in a 2019 Audit New Zealand report in the repair. It described the project as being “beset by some significant issues".

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch Town Hall hosted its first public performances in March after a massive rebuild. (Video first published February 2019).

Among the auditors’ recommendations was for the council to commission an external, independent review. Cost managing and quantity surveying firm Rawlinson's was appointed and their report has now been released.

The council's audit and risk management committee will discuss it at a meeting on Wednesday.

The committee's deputy chair, Sam MacDonald, said the report identified the repair changed scope constantly and that there needed to be more regular updates to councillors.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff City councillor Sam MacDonald, pictured, and deputy mayor Andrew Turner both want the lessons from the Town Hall repair to be applied to development of the city's $473m stadium.

“There's been some lessons learned, but certainly where that all needs to be applied is without a doubt to the stadium,” he said.

MacDonald was only elected to the council in 2019, after the Town Hall was repaired.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner, also a member of the audit and risk management committee, said it was important to review, understand and use the lessons of the report during the development of the stadium. The report would inform other future major projects too, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Sir Miles Warren cut the ribbon at the reopening of the Town Hall in February 2019.

The Rawlinson report determined there was “no single root cause of what went wrong” with the Town Hall repair.

It said the project’s NEC contract overwhelmed administrative resource as it required strict adherence to detailed processes that were unfamiliar in New Zealand. This type of contract, which has origins in Britain, is not a business-as-usual-type of contract.

The council has since reverted to “more familiar” New Zealand construction contracts. The council said it was unlikely to use this contract again for projects as it was not appropriate.

The report found changes of the project’s scope delayed it by about a year and increased the budget. The changes were described as significant. However, the report noted no “lack of robustness" was found in the original cost estimate for the project.

It is recommended that a “change manager" role is established in future projects, to manage stakeholder communication and authorise any changes to the project or its funding.

The report said interviewees reported communication breakdown between governance and project managers, in both directions. The council said it has implemented a structure now where a review of a project is done at its key stages.

The Rawlinson report followed feedback the council received from Audit New Zealand, which noted the project had 850 unresolved contractor claims at one point, a history of cost increases, and raised concerns whether there was "adequate financial rigour".

The council previously said it had learned "a number of lessons" from managing the Town Hall repair.