Weight lifted off woman's shoulders as she's reunited with pet dog after burglary

Xean Peckley's dog, Skye, is happy to be home after going missing for nine days following a burglary.

A Christchurch vet whose dog went missing when her flat was burgled says reuniting with her best friend felt like a “big boulder” had been lifted off her back.

Xean Peckley had been tirelessly searching for her rottweiler-staffy cross, Skye, since her Riccarton flat was broken into on June 6.

After discovering laptops, headphones and other electronics had been stolen, Peckley realised her beloved dog was nowhere to be seen.

Seeing Skye’s empty crate in the lounge was a painful reminder she was still missing – until Tuesday.

Peckley said she burst into tears when a car pulled up outside her flat, bringing Skye home.

She was contacted on Tuesday morning by Riccarton House and Bush manager Shona Willis, who said a local resident had found Skye nearby.

“It was hugs and tears all around,” Willis said.

A regular dog walker at the park had heard a dog crying and climbed over a fence to rescue Skye. Unsure what the man was doing, the property owner called Willis, and found out he was rescuing a lost dog.

Supplied Peckley says she has spent almost every day with Skye since she brought her home two years ago. She burst into tears when they were reunited on Tuesday.

Bush ranger Michael Steenson said Skye was found behind a piece of tin and seemed “pretty happy” to be found.

He drove Skye back home.

“I’m so happy, and calm,” Peckley said.

“It really feels like a big boulder is finally off my back.”

Skye had inflamed ears and paws, stiff hips, and a few wounds. Peckley took her to the veterinary clinic where she worked, so she could treat her with medication.

Supplied Skye is largely unharmed from her adventure, besides swollen paws and ears, and a few wounds.

“Otherwise she’s pretty much OK, just needing the sleep.”

Peckley believed it was unlikely Skye ran away as she was in her crate while no-one was at home. She had worried Skye had been taken for dog fighting, which she was “just too friendly for”.

“There's so many words I can't express, but I am just so happy and grateful to you guys in the community,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries into the burglary were ongoing.