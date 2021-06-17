Ratepayer funding for Christchurch's Wharenui Pool not yet ruled out

More than 5200 people signed a petition to save Wharenui Pool from closure.

There is still hope the Christchurch City Council will continue funding the popular Wharenui Pool, despite no money being allocated in its latest 10-year budget.

The news comes a day after a set of recommendations were released saying council staff would negotiate a lease with the club at no additional cost to ratepayers.

This came as a shock to Wharenui Swim Club president Chris Averill, who accused the council of “walking away” from the pool and leaving the club with a facility the council had underinvested in for 10 years.

The council also announced it was proposing to halt plans to decommission the pool due to strong public support to keep it open, but there was no money in the 10-year budget, the long-term plan (LTP), to fund its continued operation after the new metro sports centre, Parakiore, opened in 2022.

Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the council and the club would work together to get a detailed understanding of the costs required to keep the pool open.

When asked who would fund those costs, Cox said: “It may not be possible for the swimming club to operate the facility at no additional cost to ratepayers.”

If that was the case, staff would report back to the council for further consideration, he said.

In April, the council apologised after members of the Wharenui Swim Club discovered the council’s $7.7m estimate to operate and maintain the pool over the next 10 years was incorrect. The cost was actually closer to $2m.

Cox said the club had been aware of council’s plan to decommission the pool since 2014 and since then only basic maintenance had been done to allow the pool to operate.

Averill said he had further discussions with the council on Thursday, and it appeared the door was probably more open than what appeared in the recommendation.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The future of Wharenui Pool is still uncertain.

He said he looked forward to having more positive discussions with the council in the next couple of weeks.

Cr Catherine Chu, who represents the Riccarton ward, said she was embarrassed when she realised on Wednesday the revised LTP had no funding for the pool after Parakiore opened.

She thought the council was working with the swim club to come to a satisfactory solution, and she wanted the council to continue supporting the pool.

“It’s just really disappointing.”

Ōtākaro Ltd Roof trusses go up at Christchurch's long-awaited Metro Sports Facility. (First published October 2020)

She said the recommendation came as a surprise to her.

“I was not informed about it.”

Chu was not at the council’s LTP workshop when councillors discussed the pool as part of its deliberations following the public hearings.

Chu, who has recently been criticised for attending only 40 per cent of council workshops, said she was late to the meeting and missed the pool discussion. She could not remember why, but said it was possibly because she had a medical appointment.

She said she told her colleagues her view about the pool, and she did not believe it would have made a difference to the outcome if she was there.

A plan to decommission the pool was one of the most controversial aspects of the council’s LTP. About 160 people wrote submissions to oppose the closure and 5248 signed a petition.

The council would consider the pool’s future next week before confirming the LTP.