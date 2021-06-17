Eagle Brewing rebrands to Five Peaks after ex-owner's offensive Facebook post

Eagle Brewing has rebranded to Five Peaks after its founder’s racist rant on social media. (File photo)

A North Canterbury brewery hopes a rebranding will give it a fresh start after its founder shared a racist rant on Facebook.

Eagle Brewing and its Kaiapoi bar, the Port & Eagle Brewpub, rebranded to Five Peaks Brew and Co this month.

Owner Marilyn Gaughan said the new branding “had to happen” after her husband’s Facebook post sparked public outrage last month.

David Gaughan’s post, which has since been removed, stated Māori “are the scurge” (sic) of New Zealand and “the quicker we put them in prison the better”.

His wife said he wrote the post after “after a few drinks” and in response to an article regarding violence against women.

The post was circulated and led to venues and bottle stores pulling the brewery’s products from their shelves, while other partners moved swiftly to distance themselves from the company.

Other beer industry entrepreneurs were also quick to respond, many condemning the comments and pleased to see the swift anti-racist response from the public and wider industry.

Gaughan later apologised and said his comments were “completely unacceptable”. He hoped his business would be given a second chance.

“The comment was made as a result of deep-seated issues I have within myself about growing up with family violence and seeing it affect people I love. This in no way justifies what I said,” he told Stuff previously.

He announced his resignation the following week, but officially resigned as director on June 12, according to New Zealand Companies Office records. He had also transferred his shares in the business to his wife.

Marilyn Gaughan had since taken over as director and was managing the brewery with her daughter, Shermane.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Previous director of the brewery and pub, David Gaughan, has resigned and his wife is now running the business. Pictured in 2018.

She said her husband no longer had any role in the business and stepped down, so he could “get himself better, focusing more on his health”.

Most of the feedback about the rebranding was positive, she said.

Sales had been “dead” since last month, with the incident taking a toll on the business as well as winter bringing less customers, but Gaughan said she was receiving “a lot of support from locals” who were helping them “stand strong”.

“Over 10 years we’ve created an image and a product in a growing market. To save what we’ve built over the period and to secure the staff … rebranding is the answer.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Marilyn Gaughan hopes the rebranding will give the business a fresh start.

The new name was inspired by the five peaks of the Kaiapoi pub’s roofline.

Gaughan said she hoped the rebranding would also lead to forgiveness for her husband’s comments.

“I just want people to understand he is not a racist, considering our multicultural staff, and I am Filipino, my daughter is Filipino,” she said.

“Hopefully people will start forgiving.”