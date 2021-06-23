Work to protect Christchurch art gallery from earthquakes 'too costly and not needed'

Robert McDougall Art Gallery in Christchurch's Botanic Gardens has been largely empty since 2002 and was closed following the September 2010 earthquake.

Spending $11.8 million of ratepayers’ money to protect the Robert McDougall Art Gallery from earthquakes shows the city council has “more money than sense”, a councillor claims.

Canterbury Museum, which leases the gallery in the Botanic Gardens from the Christchurch City Council, wants to put base isolation under the building and the museum as part of its $195m redevelopment.

The additional protection is needed because the museum would otherwise not be able to adequately insure its buildings and collection because the cost of premiums would be prohibitive, museum director Anthony Wright said.

The council decided this week to grant the $11.8m as part of its 10-year budget, the long term plan.

But there was strong opposition from councillors and the vote only just passed, eight to seven.

Councillors Tim Scandrett, Mike Davidson, James Gough, Sam MacDonald, Catherine Chu, Phil Mauger and Aaron Keown voted against it.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, deputy mayor Andrew Turner, Jimmy Chen, Melanie Coker, Pauline Cotter, Yani Johanson, Jake McLellan and Sara Templeton supported the spend.

Crs Anne Galloway and James Daniel did not take part in the vote or the discussion because they are museum board members.

Supplied Robert McDougall Art Gallery was designed in 1929.

The museum plans to use the gallery, which has been largely empty since 2002, to display heritage art collections. It also wants to build extensive storage under the gallery and museum to house the 2.3m objects in its collection.

But Gough said retrofitting existing heritage buildings with base isolation was “bloody expensive”, and he was convinced the cost would massively blow out.

He questioned the need to earthquake-proof the entire museum redevelopment.

“It will be the most expensive storage known to man. Just build a box if it must be base isolated, don’t retrofit heritage buildings to do this unless you have more money than sense.”

Base isolation involves putting energy-absorbing bearings or pads made of rubber between a building’s foundations and the structure above, reducing the impact of an earthquake.

Scandrett said he did not believe the council needed to spend that amount of money when the rest of the museum was being base isolated.

STUFF The Canterbury Museum has developed over the last 150 years. (Video first published October 9, 2020)

Davidson said he supported the gallery being reused and reopened, but did not believe the building needed base isolation for it to be used again.

Cotter said base isolation was not just for storage use, it was so the building could be used as an art gallery again.

She said there was no better time to do the work.

Dalziel said she was not entirely convinced it was in the council’s best interest to base isolate the building.

“I’m thinking it is an incredible amount of money.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Robert McDougall Art Gallery was damaged in the September 2010 earthquake.

However, she recommended the council spend the money and then voted to do so because the majority of submissions on the issue supported the work and councillors had indicated support for the proposal.

During the vote, Gough interjected saying: “This is unbelievable ... this is terrifying for any ratepayer in the city.”

The council will only release the money if the museum raises the funding it needs for the redevelopment.

After the meeting, Wright said base isolation was recognised as the international industry standard and was the best way to protect people, museum buildings and collections in active seismic regions.

Without it, he said, the museum would also not be able to attract and host national and international temporary exhibitions containing valuable and vulnerable objects.

“Base isolation will also allow us to create a large basement storage facility where currently we have to use off-site storage, particularly for large collection objects such as waka, stagecoaches and cars.”

The gallery was closed permanently after being damaged in the September 2010 earthquake. It is now rated at less than 35 per cent of the new building standard, but the base isolation work would push it up to 100 per cent.

Christchurch Art Gallery received base isolation, at a cost of $22m, about six years ago. It now stands on 140 energy-absorbing bearings that allow it to move 60cm in all directions in an earthquake.