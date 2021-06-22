Students treated by medics after crash between three school buses and a truck

Emergency services responded to a crash involving three school buses and a truck on Monday afternoon in Lincoln. (File photo)

School children were treated by ambulance staff after three school buses were involved in a crash with a truck near Christchurch.

Police, ambulance and a rapid response vehicle rushed to the incident on Monday afternoon, which happened on Boundary Rd, between Lindum Place and Springs Rd, in Lincoln.

The buses had just left Lincoln High School and were taking students home.

Lincoln High School principal Kathy Paterson said she thought about 20 students were on each bus.

Initial reports stated a truck had gone into the back of one of the buses, which caused it to go into the back of the second, and then the third, a police spokeswoman said.

An investigation into the full circumstances of the crash was under way.

Paterson said no-one was seriously injured.

One student sought after hours medical care and several students were absent on Tuesday with sore necks and muscles.

Paterson did not believe there were any seatbelts on the school buses.

The road was closed while vehicles were cleared from the crash, which was reported to police at 3.20pm, a police spokeswoman said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said everyone involved was assessed and treated at the scene. Nobody was taken to hospital.

Paterson said staff would follow up with students to see how they were in the coming days.