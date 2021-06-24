Covid-19 NZ: Covid tests in demand, schools on alert, jury trial suspended

Cantabrians have queued for tests while schools are on alert and a criminal trial has been suspended amid concern at possible Covid-19 exposure.

The Government yesterday put the Wellington region on alert level 2 and is tracing contacts from about 20 locations after a man who visited Wellington from Sydney at the weekend was later diagnosed with Covid.

Thousands of people have travelled out of Wellington on hundreds of flights since the Covid-19 positive case arrived on Saturday.

University of Canterbury mathematics and statistics professor Michael Plank said it was possible the virus “could be anywhere in New Zealand”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: Thousands have flown out of Wellington since positive case touched down

* Covid-19: Third community case in Sydney confirmed, investigations underway into fourth possible case

* Trans-Tasman travellers' hopes of seeing family dashed amid Sydney flight pause

* Trans-Tasman travel bubble: Quarantine-free travel from Sydney suspended



“Everyone should be aware of this and act accordingly – stay home and get tested if sick, scan in with the app when out and about,” he said.

It was likely the Sydney man had the Delta variant, which is around twice as infectious as the strain experienced last year, Plank said.

“That makes this variant extremely dangerous because of the way cases can grow exponentially. For example, after just three chains of transmission there would be eight times as many cases on average.

“So, where the original variant might have caused 10 cases, the Delta variant could cause 80 cases in the same time which would quickly make it impossible to control without a lockdown.”

Supplied Epidemiologist Michael Baker says some people are big spreaders.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the risk of a widespread outbreak would depend on how infectious the person who tested positive for Covid-19 after being in Wellington was, he said.

Some people were big spreaders and others did not spread the virus as much, he said.

The Government is advising anyone who has been at the locations of interest, which include Wellington Airport, Te Papa museum, and shops and restaurants, to check the covid19.govt.nz website for advice.

Initial tests on four close contacts of the visitor proved negative.

A trial at the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct in central Christchurch was adjourned on Wednesday afternoon because a lawyer involved had been at one of the locations.

The jury trial, of a Christchurch man facing charges of indecent assault of a child, started on Monday and had been set down for three days.

Stuff understands it will continue on Friday via video-link.

Haeata Community Campus isolated a group visiting the school on Wednesday from Te Papa museum, one of the Wellington locations visited by the Sydney tourist.

The Aranui year 1-to-13 school has remained open, and said in a statement it has been advised to wait and monitor the situation.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A group from Te Papa museum in Wellington visited Haeata Community Campus in Christchurch.

“As soon as we were made aware of the developing situation, these guests were isolated before they left our site,” the statement said.

“It is highly unlikely Covid transmission has occurred.”

Ashburton College contacted parents on Wednesday evening saying some staff and students had been told to self-isolate after being at some of the Wellington places of interest at the weekend.

Cheryl Brunton, a medical officer of health for the Canterbury District Health Board, said that up until 4pm on Wednesday about 270 people were tested for Covid in the region.

This was about twice the usual number, and up from 139 tested on Tuesday.

A security worker at one of Christchurch's two Covid-19 testing stations, on Pages Rd in Wainoni, said the site on Wednesday had seen up to three times the normal number of people lining up to get tested.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Thousands of travellers have flown out of Wellington Airport to destinations including Christchurch.

“Based on the number that came through today I guess a lot of people are very concerned about the Wellington and Sydney situation.

“We have had a high volume of people heading through – a lot of people have travelled back from Sydney and want to get a Covid test done and to be safe.

“On average there would be 15 to 30 people coming through on a normal day. Today we have had double or triple that, at a guess, 60-plus.”

He expected to see a similar number attending the centre on Thursday.

“I guess everybody is very concerned about the Covid situation and a lot of people are just playing it safe.”

Wellington’s level 2 alert reintroduces social distancing, limits gatherings to 100 people, and makes masks compulsory on public transport and ride-share services. Those leaving the city must take the precautions with them.

The rest of New Zealand remains at alert level 1. The country’s travel bubble with New South Wales has been closed until at least Friday night, with at least 20 Covid cases detected in Sydney.

Covid testing is available from most general practices, and at community testing centres at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni, and 174 Orchard Rd, Harewood, and 28 Elizabeth St, Ashburton.

Anyone with possible Covid symptoms can call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.