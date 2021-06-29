'Car-free' Christchurch street overrun with parked cars

A blocked off lane in central Christchurch has been overrun with parked cars despite not being open to traffic.

Barriers have been pushed aside and signs removed in the pursuit of free parking in central Christchurch, as charges are about to increase by almost 50 per cent.

A bunch of motorists have pounced on a once car-free lane that stretches across several Christchurch blocks. It is now lined with vehicles parking for free.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Motorists take advantage of free parking in Huanui Lane in Christchurch’s east frame.

Huanui Lane, which runs through Rauora Park, is a shared zone for pedestrians, cars and cyclists, but has yet to officially open to vehicles.

Concrete blocks were placed at entrances when the lane was developed by Crown rebuild agency Ōtākaro and had yet to be removed by Christchurch City Council. It had been waiting to install parking meters before moving the barriers.

However, someone has beaten them to it, moving the barriers aside so vehicles can get past.

Google A car-free Huanui Lane in central Christchurch before the blocks have been moved aside and motorists pounced on a free-parking opportunity.

Some two-hour paid parking, including mobility parking and motorcycle bays, has been planned for in the lane design, but people have also been parking in undesignated areas.

Signs identifying those areas and notifying people of a two-hour time limit had been removed by people unknown to the council, council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said.

He said enforcement of people parking outside the designated parking areas would begin as soon as no-stopping signs were put at the entrances to the lane.

The council was now taking the opportunity to review the restrictions for the parking bays to determine if the two-hour time restriction still suited the area.

Meters would not be installed until the outcome of the review, Thomas said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cars are now a regular feature in Huanui Lane.

Meanwhile, the cost to park in the central city will rise from Thursday.

The council, as part of its 10-year budget, the long term plan, last week confirmed on-street parking will increase from $3.10 an hour to $4.50 – a 45 per cent increase.

The cost to park at the council’s Lichfield St car park building will also rise from $2.80 an hour to $4 – a 43 per cent increase. The rate at the Art Gallery car park doubles from $2 an hour to $4.

In Wellington, people are charged $4.50 an hour to park in the central city and $2.50 on the weekend.

Auckland charges $5 an hour for the first two hours and then $10 per hour after that.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The cost to park in Christchurch will increase by almost 50 per cent on July 1.

The on-street fee hikes are expected to generate an additional $660,000 of additional revenue. That figure would have been $960,000, but the council planned to waive the credit card fees and pay them itself, at a cost of $300,000.

The increase in off-street parking is expected to bring in an additional $162,000.