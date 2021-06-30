New pathway linking central Christchurch to the sea ready in three years

A pathway will be built along the Ōtākaro Avon River in three years.

A pathway linking central Christchurch to the sea via the Ōtākaro Avon River will be built in three years, as the council commits to spending $316m regenerating the area over the next decade.

The 11 kilometre-long city to sea pathway will be a recreational, shared-use route that will mostly follow the course of the Ōtākaro Avon River.

However, before the pathway can go ahead the Christchurch City Council needs to build stop banks along the river.

The council decided last week, as part of its 10-year budget the long term plan, to reinstate $12m in the budget to allow stop bank work to happen by July 2023.

The work is part of a $316m council spend in the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor – once home to 5500 properties demolished following the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes after the land was red-zoned by the Government.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said the pathway would encourage more people to explore and connect with the river corridor.

It was an integral part of the council’s plans to transform the corridor into a dedicated regeneration space for exploration, enjoyment and connection, Dalziel said.

FRANK FILMS The wheels of progress turn frustratingly slowly in Christchurch’s red zone. Frank Film asks, is anything going to happen? (First published August, 2020)

She hoped the corridor would one day be referred to as a sanctuary.

“I think it’s an incredible legacy that’s been left for the city.”

Some $7.7 million of funding has been secured for the pathway from the $300m Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration Facility announced by the Government in 2018.

As well as the pathway, the council was also planning to build a more direct cycle route for commuters between the city and New Brighton. The Ōtākaro-Avon route would be completed between 2025 and 2028.

george heard/Stuff 5500 homes were demolished in the 602-hectare Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor after the city's earthquakes.

Ecological groups working in the river corridor have largely welcomed the planned spend, but they were all awaiting on the council to release details of its planned co-governance model for the zone.

Avon-Ōtākaro River Network spokeswoman Hayley Guglietta​ was glad to see the council had prioritised the stop bank work as that underpinned the entire regeneration plan.

The group would always like more money spent in the area, she said.

Avon Ōtākaro Forest Park chairwoman Denise Ford​ said the money was a good start and she was happy to see the council prioritising the stop bank work because no substantial work could be done until that happened.

She said the governance model had been a long time coming. It would be good to get in place because a lot of what has happened in the red zone was ad hoc.

Greening the Red Zone co-chairwoman Tanya Didham​ said it was good to see some movement in the red zone, but she wanted to some co-ordination from the council to bring together people who were willing to put time and money into the red zone.

The council said co-governance discussions were underway with mana whenua and key people and groups.

Once set up, the co-governance group would be charged with making decisions around the future of the area in line with the regeneration plan released in 2018.

The council would not say when its proposed governance model would be released.