Man arrested after armed police block off street in West Coast town

A man has been arrested after armed police blocked off a street in Greymouth on the West Coast.

Police arrested the 32-year-old at a residential property just before 4.30pm on Thursday.

The arrest was in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Ngahere property on Wednesday evening, police said in a statement.

Earlier, armed officers had blocked Cowper St from Dixon Park to Raleigh St.

The armed offenders squad were seen on the street, along with nine police cars.

Cordons on Cowper St have since been lifted.

Charges were being considered and police thanked members of the public who were affected by the cordon prior to the arrest.

Inquries into the robbery were ongoing, the police statement said.