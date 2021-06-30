Chatham Islands residents to receive Covid-19 vaccinations all in one go

Canterbury's Covid-19 vaccination roll out will kick off in the Chatham Islands on Thursday. The islands’ vaccinators Robyn Preece on the left, and Fiona Goodwin on the right.

Residents on New Zealand’s remote islands will be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccines from Thursday – with inoculations planned to roll out all in one go.

About 560 eligible residents on the Chatham Islands will be able to receive their vaccine – the elderly amongst the first in line.

The remote location of the islands, 800km east of New Zealand, meant the roll-out required “an enormous amount of logistical planning,” said Ralph La Salle, executive lead for the Canterbury Covid-19 response.

“Given the remote location of the islands and the small population, we are vaccinating the whole community at once because this is more efficient and will make best use of our resources,” he said.

Two qualified vaccinators, Robyn Preece – who farms on Chatham Island – and Fiona Goodwin, who were trained in Canterbury, will carry out immunisations at the Chatham Islands Health Centre and at Pitt Island School.

Preece said it was important the community was not complacent, although they had been lucky with Covid-19 so far.

“We’re still very much at risk... The best thing we can do to protect ourselves, our mokopuna, whānau and our whole community, is to get vaccinated,” she said.

Supplied Preece says it was important the community was vaccinated, despite being lucky with Covid-19 so far.

It comes as a shipment of 150,000 doses is due to arrive in New Zealand on Tuesday next week, just as officials warned the vaccine supply was down to “almost zero”.

The impending low stock levels were deliberate to avoid seeing doses sitting in the freezer, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

He said supply was the “big issue holding back vaccination for group 3” but people in group 3 should be contacted for a booking by the end of July.

The Government was not expecting to see larger deliveries of vaccine arriving until mid-July, he said.