Residents in Christchurch suburb plead with council to 'be on the right side of history'

Nearly 400 new homes were consented in Halswell last year.

A slice of ratepayer-owned land in a rapidly growing Christchurch suburb will be sold off for social and affordable housing, despite community pleas for the council to keep it.

Christchurch City Council bought land on Quaifes Rd in Halswell to build a stormwater treatment facility.

At the time, the council was forced to buy more land than it needed because the owner did not want to sell only a portion of the property.

The council always planned to sell the surplus land (3.67 hectares) to help recoup costs, but the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton community board wants a third retained for a park or community facility that could be needed in the future.

Board chairman Andrei Moore presented a petition to the council last week, signed by 340 people who wanted it to retain the land.

Moore said the board welcomed growth in Halswell but wanted it to be catered and planned for.

He said residents believed the suburb was not getting a fair deal and needed more facilities to cater for growth.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The council will sell excess land not needed for this stormwater facility in Quaifes Rd, Halswell.

Of the 2700 new homes consented by the council last year, nearly 400 were in Halswell.

Years ago, the council wanted to sell land at Halswell Domain and the nearby quarry, but the community fought to protect the areas, Moore said.

He encouraged the council to be on the right side of history again.

However, the council sided with staff, who said the land was not needed for a park or community facility because Halswell’s future was already well catered for within its growth plans.

Council head of facilities, property and planning Bruce Rendall​ said there were already 77 parks within a 2 kilometre radius of the site and more sports parks were planned for Templeton.

However, after the meeting Moore said he did not believe the number of parks in the area and has requested the list from staff.

David Walker/Stuff Halswell is one of Christchurch’s fastest growing suburbs.

When the board heard the council was selling the land last year, it asked it to consider selling a portion to groups looking at building affordable housing.

The council contacted various providers and government developer Kāinga Ora expressed an interest in acquiring the site for affordable and social housing.

Kāinga Ora wanted the entire site, but Moore said he understood it was also happy with two thirds of it.

But the council said keeping a portion would have a negative effect on the sale value because it would prevent Kāinga Ora designing the development as it intended.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Halswell residents are concerned the city council is not planning sufficiently for its future.

As part of the development the council would require a community park of 3000 square metres on the site and the developer must contribute towards the cost of that. A third of the site would amount to 12,200sqm, exceeding council requirements, a staff report said.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said she believed it would be a bad step to hold on to a piece of land the council did not need, and the sale was a win-win for the community because Kāinga Ora would be building much-needed housing.

Councillors needed to have the best interests of the entire city in mind when it sat around the council table, she said.

Cr Tim Scandrett said the council had been trying to manage its budget and keeping a hold of the land “on a whim” was ridiculous, while Cr Mike Davidson said the council should not be land-banking residential land in a housing crisis.

Cr James Gough said it was madness not to sell the surplus land, especially when the council had a mechanism in place where the developer paid for the infrastructure required, and Cr Sam MacDonald said selling for housing was an “absolute no-brainer”.

But Halswell councillor Anne Galloway said the council might not need the land now, but it would in the future, with sports fields oversubscribed and Templeton too far for people to travel.

The council decided to sell the entire piece of land nine votes to six, with two councillors – Yani Johanson and Pauline Cotter – abstaining.

Moore said he was disappointed there was barely any mention of the community voices during the debate.

“It’s disappointing the debate was about money. They are forgetting Halswell residents are ratepayers.”