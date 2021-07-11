Horror on Mt Hutt ski slope as child falls from chairlift

A child fell after dangling from a chairlift at the Mt Hutt ski field - only to be caught by rescuers below.

A child was left dangling precariously after slipping out of a Mt Hutt chairlift before falling five metres to the arms of rescuers who had gathered on the slope below.

Horrified onlookers watched on as the youngster clung on for two minutes, his skis dangling below them.

Fellow skiers and rescuers rushed to grab safety pads from a nearby tower of the chairlift, and after forming a makeshift net the boy dropped – and was safely caught.

A video, shot by a skier at the mountain on Sunday afternoon, shows the child hanging beneath the chairlift and the moment they fell, and captures the whoops and cheers at the successful rescue mission.

READ MORE:

* Record number of skiers flock to Mt Hutt for 'bluebird' opening day

* New chair lift for Mt Hutt ski field

* Skiers abseil to safety in Mt Hutt chairlift incident

* Chairlift evacuation at Mt Hutt as gusty winds lash mountain



Christchurch woman Jennifer Jones, who recorded the incident, said she was snowboarding when she heard people yelling, “Stop, stop, stop”.

She looked around and saw the child dangling from the chairlift, and could only watch as he wriggled and dropped a pole and then a ski.

Supplied/Stuff A child dangles from the new chairlift at Mt Hutt Ski Area.

“People were calling out to him not to move. I was thinking, ‘Oh my god’,” Jones said.

She said staff ran when they saw the child, while other workers got into snowmobiles and grabbed pads wrapped around the tower and placed them underneath him, before he dropped safely.

Do you know more, or were you involved? Contact tina.law@stuff.co.nz.

Jones said the entire incident was over in a matter of two minutes.

Mt Hutt Ski Area manager James McKenzie said the child was uninjured in the incident.

A full investigation was underway to determine what happened, but it appeared the safety bar did not come down between the child’s legs, which allowed him to slip underneath it, he said.

Supplied/Stuff A child dangles from the new chairlift at Mt Hutt Ski Area.

The adult sitting next to the boy checked he had got onto the lift safely and was in the right position, but something happened between then and the safety bar being brought down which meant it came down to one side of his legs.

The incident was seen immediately by staff and the chairlift was stopped, travelling about 15 metres from the terminal before it came to a halt.

“We will be talking to the child, the adult and staff that were operating the lift at the time,” McKenzie said.

“Once we’ve done all that we will have a much better understanding of what happened.”

MT HUTT SKI AREA/SUPPLIED Mt Hutt’s new eight-seater chairlift has been popular with punters so far this season.

The incident happened on Mt Hutt’s new eight-seater chairlift, the Nor’West Express, which was launched this season.

The lift was the first of its kind in New Zealand and can carry up to 3000 people an hour to the top of the run in two minutes – more than twice the number the old quad chairlift could.

McKenzie said the new lift was incredibly popular with skiers and had led to a substantial reduction in incidents compared to the old quad lift.

Feedback so far from parents was that they were a lot happier with their small children on this new lift, he said.

Supplied More than 50,000 skiers have hit the Mt Hutt slopes since it opened on June 11.

This was the first incident of its kind this season, McKenzie said.

“You can design things for 99.9 per cent of behaviours that people have, and sometimes you get caught out. I’m not saying that happened in this case.”

More than 50,000 skiers have hit the Mt Hutt slopes since it opened on June 11.