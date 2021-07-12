Euro 2020: Football fans crowd Christchurch bar for nerve-racking final

Italian and English fans turned out at Bailies Bar in Christchurch to watch the European Cup final, but one group was left crestfallen.

Italians were massively outnumbered by England supporters, but they were the ones celebrating European Championship football success at a packed Christchurch pub after their team won on penalties.

More than 150 people packed into Bailies Bar in St Albans on Monday for the much-hyped final. Bar owner Richard Norton said reservations for the game sold out within 10 minutes of the end of the Denmark and England semi-final.

“The phone was going crazy.”

The chefs were in at 5am on Monday, cooking breakfast for the masses.

READ MORE:

* England vs Denmark: Dare we believe the Dark Ages are over, could football indeed be coming home?

* Euro 2020: Kiwi football fans descended on local bars to watch England v Denmark

* Blenheim singer Eden Kavanagh's breakout year



England supporter Brian Hughes said he was “very, very nervous” as the game continued into extra time with a 1-1 score.

“Penalties are always terrifying.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Italian supporters Diego Ghidetti, Thomas Giraud, and Erald Shametag celebrate at Bailies Bar, in St Albans after Italy win the European Championship final.

Sean White said England needed the win and was counting on it as “it’s not been in our lifetime”.

It had been half a century wait and counting for England since a major title win – the last being the 1966 World Cup final.

Children in dressing gowns, people in suits and red and white shirts dotted around the crowded room, everyone’s eyes glued to the three screens, faces cupped in their hands.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dejected England supporter Brian Hughes after the Italian goalkeeper saves England’s third straight penalty failure, ending the game.

England fans momentarily celebrated as goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a penalty, giving a glimpse of hope.

But like a wave builds and recedes, only four men at the bar who sat seemingly quietly throughout the game shot up out of their seats to celebrate when Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved England’s third straight penalty failure, ending the game.

The mood of English fans was replaced with a sombre silence.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff England supporter Stacy May Goldsworthy celebrates over Italian supporter Rob Mattson when England’s goalkeeper saves a shot during the nail-biting penalty shoot-out, giving England supporters a glimmer of hope.

Italy won the Euro for the second time, beating England in the penalty shoot-out 3-2.

Fans finished their drinks and filed out the door.

“I’m f...ing devastated”, Daniel Horne said, declining to comment further.

Another England supporter Andy Brew said he was “absolutely gutted”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Italian supporter Rob Mattson celebrates at the Bailies Bar, one of four men supporting Italy in the packed crowd.

“I thought it was coming home. Should’ve won it, but it wasn’t our day.”

Meanwhile, the Italy supporting quartet beamed as Diego Ghidetti yelled “it’s coming Rome”.

Norton, who is half Italian, said he was also secretly a fan and was pleased with the result.

“To be celebrating the Euro 2020 finals on the opposite side of the world without Covid, it’s great,” he said.

“It’s been great for business too.”