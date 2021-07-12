Nominations opening for candidates to fill Christchurch city councillor vacancy

Results of the coastal ward by-election will be known on October 8.

Nominations for people wanting to replace James Daniels on the Christchurch City Council will open on Thursday.

Daniels resigned from the council on Thursday last week. The 66-year-old announced in May he was leaving the role half-way through the three-year term to join Simon Barnett as co-host of Newstalk ZB afternoons from Tuesday.

His resignation triggered a by-election in the Coastal ward because the next local body election, on October 8, 2022, was still more than 12 months away.

The by-election was expected to cost between $65,000 and $70,000.

Council electoral officer Jo Daly announced on Monday that nominations would open on Thursday and close at midday on August 12.

Voting papers would be mailed out to enrolled voters from September 16 and people would have until midday October 8 to cast their vote.

Three contenders had already put their hands up for the $114,000-a-year job.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Broadcaster, city councillor and iwi leader James Daniels is set to join Simon Barnett to co-host Newstalk ZB Afternoons.

The Labour-aligned People’s Choice political grouping had chosen Waitai/Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber as its candidate.

New Brighton Residents’ Association Celeste Donovan​ and former city councillor David East​ both said they would run as independents.

Daly encouraged anyone interested in local government who wanted to represent their community to look into what the position involved.

Candidates needed to be New Zealand citizens and enrolled on the Parliamentary electoral roll, but did not have to live in the Coastal ward.

However, candidates would need to be nominated for the position by two people who were enrolled electors in the ward.

Nomination forms and further information would be available online from Thursday.