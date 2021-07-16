Bins have been removed from 200 Christchurch parks but the rubbish remains

Christchurch City Council has taken away 840 bins from parks and is installing 81 “smart” bins instead.

Removing hundreds of bins from across Christchurch has turned some parks into “eyesores” and led to calls for them to be returned.

The Christchurch City Council has taken away 840 bins from parks and is installing 81 “smart” bins instead, leaving 211 neighbourhood parks without a rubbish bin and others with fewer bins than before.

The move, which is expected to save $300,000 a year, came as a surprise to many, including some councillors, who say a formal vote was never taken on the issue.

While the council says the transition has been “very smooth” and has only resulted in a few litter complaints, residents and councillors are reporting a different picture.

Residents have resorted to picking up litter themselves, but their patience is wearing thin. Some are blaming the council for taking the bins away in the first place, while others say people need to be responsible for their own rubbish and take it home.

Harewood resident Linda Chen, who is a member of the Waimāero/Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board, said she and other residents were picking up rubbish at their local park, Nunweek, after at least three bins were taken away.

“Quite a few residents are upset about it. You’ve got families bringing kids to the playground, and it’s covered in rubbish.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Harewood resident Linda Chen says Nunweek Park has become an eyesore due to people dumping rubbish.

“I understand we are responsible for our own rubbish, but you can not make the whole community change habits overnight.”

Dog walkers were leaving poo-filled bags on the ground in an “invisible” bin, where the old bin used to be, she said.

“It’s kind of unfortunate. It’s a beautiful park, and it is for everyone to use, but it’s becoming an eyesore now.“

One smart bin was installed in Nunweek in late May and a second was installed this week.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Council contractors remove rubbish bins from Christchurch’s Jellie Park. Two new smart bins will be installed instead.

The smart bins, which are costing $830,000 to install, are bigger and are equipped with sensor technology that provides the council’s maintenance contractor with daily information on how full each bin is.

Crews only need to empty the bins when required, saving time and money. There will soon be 115 across the city, after 34 have already been in place for some time as part of a trial.

Chen said she understood the council was trying to cut costs, but questioned if this was how it should do it.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Linda Chen understands the council is trying to cut costs, but questions if removing bins is the way to do it.

Christchurch resident Celia Hogan​ said she did not think this was the right way for the council to save money.

“We’re proud of ourselves being this clean green country and to do that we do need to have rubbish bins.

“They’ve done it without thinking about the way people use the park or the beaches.”

DAVID WALKER/STUFF The Christchurch City Council is hoping new smart bins will put an end to overflowing rubbish bins.

Hogan said it was no fun for dog owners to run 5 to 10 kilometres home holding onto dog poo.

The new bin at her local park, Hansen in Ōpāwa, was not even on the main dog walking paths.

Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network member Genevieve Long​ would like there to be no bins at all. She believed people were responsible for their own rubbish and should “stop moaning and complaining” about the lack of bins.

She thought the new bins were great though because they were much safer for contractors to empty. They were also fully enclosed, so rubbish could not blow out and into the river.

“We all need to take responsibility for what happens in our beautiful park,” Long said.

Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge​ said the decision to reduce park bins and adopt a smart bin approach was made by the council during a long-term plan (LTP) workshop. It was one of many cost-saving initiatives presented and was included in the draft plan that was consulted on earlier this year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Bags filled with dog poo have been deposited in “invisible” bins since the council removed hundreds of bins from parks.

However, Cr Sam MacDonald​ said the change was not clearly articulated during the LTP process and he could not recall having a debate about it.

“No member of the public knew about it.”

MacDonald said rubbish collection was core council business, and it was not the council’s role to change people’s behaviour. He wanted some bins returned.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff 115 smart bins will eventually be installed across Christchurch.

Cr Aaron Keown expecting people to change their behaviour overnight was like “living in dream land”.

Cr Sara Templeton said councillors had asked staff to come up with ways to save money. She did not think the bin change warranted a separate council decision, but did think the council’s messaging about it could have been better.

Data supplied by the council showed 547 parks and reserves across Christchurch did not have bins already.