Laneway name linked to disgraced liquor baron could be revoked

A decision will be made this week whether to revoke the name of a Christchurch laneway linked to disgraced liquor baron Harjit Singh.

If the Waipapa/Papanui-Innes Community Board decides to force a name change, Singh could attempt to recover any costs he has incurred from the Christchurch City Council.

Singh and his company Nekita Enterprises were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority late last year for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

At the time of the Labour Inspectorate investigation, Singh operated about 15 liquor outlets. He has since sold several of them. The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority will hear applications to cancel seven liquor licences connected to Singh at a hearing in Christchurch in August.

An investigation into Singh’s actions began following allegations in made in January 2019. In September that year, the community board approved an application by Singh to name an access road within a subdivision he was developing after his father, Bhagwan Dass Gulati, who had recently died.

Gulati Lane would provide access to Hills Rd for 12 residential lots in Singh’s subdivision at 518 Hills Rd.

In April this year, the board requested a report from council staff with advice about revoking the name.

The report would be discussed at a board meeting on Friday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Earthworks have begun at 518 Hills Rd, where businessman Harjit Singh is planning a 12-property subdivision.

Board members were presented with three options: retain the name, revoke the name before the subdivision was completed, or change the name after the subdivision was finished.

Council staff said either of the first two options could be implemented, but the third was not recommended.

Changing the name of an established lane would not be well-received by its residents, and could create confusion because address changes took months to show up on electronic databases.

“In the case of emergency services, any confusion could have quite a serious outcome,” the report said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Work is happening at 480 Hills Rd, where Harjit Singh has previously planned a palatial mansion.

A decision to revoke the name could be made now without interfering too much with the development, but it could be disruptive and incur costs for the developer, the council said.

All marketing for the subdivision was under the Gulati name and sale and purchase agreements had been entered into for several lots. It was not clear what effect a decision to revoke the road name would have on those agreements.

If Singh incurred costs as a result of a name change, he could try to recover those costs from the council, the report said.

The council noted the name was consistent with its road naming policy, and that Gulati primarily related to people who were no longer alive.

STUFF The face of migrant exploitation. (First published October 2019)

If the name was revoked, Singh would have to make a new application with an alternative name.

Singh said on Wednesday he wanted the Gulati Lane name to remain. He would not say if he would seek costs if the name was changed.

In August last year, board member Cr Pauline Cotter said the name had been tainted and if she had known then what she knew now “I’m quite confident I would have voted against it”.

“Our community doesn’t want to have streets names with connections like that, I’m sure. It’s despicable. Even people on a minimum wage aren’t paid enough. It’s not on,” Cotter said last year.

Stuff previously reported Singh planned a palatial mansion next to the subdivision at 480 Hills Rd.

He earlier said the development was on hold, but he hoped it would happen “one day”. A digger was working at the property this week.