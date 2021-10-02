'I just want to feel safe': Modern slavery in New Zealand

Ex-employees of Nekita Enterprises protest after losing their jobs when five Canterbury liquor stores were stripped of their licences. (Video first published September 2021).

Using her index finger, a 23-year-old woman points to a photograph.

It is an image of where she sleeps at the end of a 12-hour shift.

The six-bedroom Christchurch home is owned by her employer. She shares a room with a colleague. It is divided only by a crisp white sheet.

She sleeps on a mattress on the floor and cooks on a petite gas cooker in this confined space.

The property has shared bathroom and garden facilities. Each week $210 is deducted from her wages in rent. Sometimes her boss asks her to do other duties on her day off.

If she does not comply she is fined and this is also deducted from her wages.

It is a story of exploitation that Christina Stringer, associate professor in the Centre for Research on Modern Slavery at the University of Auckland Business School, sadly has heard many times before from vulnerable migrant workers.

Supplied Christina Stringer, associate professor in the Centre for Research on Modern Slavery at the University of Auckland Business School.

While many would like to pretend modern slavery happens elsewhere, it does occur in New Zealand, and usually involves exploited migrants.

Last week, former employees of Nekita Enterprises attracted public attention to the issue by protesting outside court when five Canterbury liquor stores were stripped of their licences.

One employee was given just 10 minutes’ notice before being laid off, and migrant workers expressed their fear of being deported. However, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said any migrant workers who lost their jobs because of the closure of Nekita’s stores would be allowed to remain in the country on their current visas.

The licences were stripped because of worker exploitation and now the same workers are effectively being revictimised, protesting to ask for the licences to be reinstated, so they can work to keep their visas.

An industry insider said it was a sad situation.

“The New Zealand-born employees in these businesses often have completely different contracts and are treated much better than their Indian colleagues... it’s a hangover of the caste system which shouldn’t have a place here.”

In Auckland in June, workers took to the streets in a Migrant Lives Matter protest, demanding changes to New Zealand’s ‘’broken immigration policy’’ and asking the government to create “genuine” pathways to residency for people who have been in New Zealand for a long time.

Countries including Australia and the United Kingdom have established legislation and are leading the way to combat slavery and human trafficking around the world.

Aotearoa, although committed to eliminating modern slavery, has been lagging behind.

In New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific region, the Walk Free Foundation estimates one in 150 people are living in modern slavery.

Last year, in a High Court decision, New Zealand's first criminal conviction for human trafficking and slavery found people were lured from Samoa to New Zealand with the promise of employment in horticulture.

The Government has recently released a plan of action against forced labour, people trafficking and slavery, which aims to tackle these crimes through legislation and practical steps businesses can take to minimise risk in their supply chains and operations.

The Migrant Relief Foundation, a new Auckland-based charitable trust which wants to end migrant exploitation, is working with industry and policymakers to help vulnerable migrant workers, many of whom accept or buy jobs in New Zealand with little knowledge of their rights.

Stringer has been advising Government initiatives and has co-authored many research projects on the topic over the last decade, aiming to highlight the ways temporary migrant workers faced exploitation or ‘’a modern version of slavery’’.

In recent months representatives from the hospitality and agricultural sector have been outspoken about their reliance upon migrant workers.

A vital part of the Aotearoa workforce in retail, hospitality, service and agricultural industries, before the border closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, more than 220,000 temporary work visas were issued annually.

Many employment crimes remained hidden because migrants were fearful of reporting bosses and being deported.

''Anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts ... they are so anxious about their visa status,'' says Stringer. ''That is why they remain in exploitative conditions because, according to their employer, they will be deported if they report them.

''Migrants are exploited here, absolutely they are... it's not talked about enough.''

The most common issues faced by migrants include the non-payment or underpayment of wages. Some work for just $5 an hour while others are “sold” jobs.

“People will do extra hours than what they are paid for. There is also an underpayment of wages. A person may have a legitimate employment contract, and they are paid legitimately on paper, but often employers will have two sets of books – one for Immigration NZ and the real books,” says Stringer.

“Someone might be working 90 hours a week and [being] paid the same amount of money listed for 40 hours. That is quite common. Paying for jobs is also quite common.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Employees from Nekita Enterprises who have lost their jobs protested outside the Christchurch Justice precinct last week.

The amount people are paying for a job varies between $30,000 and $60,000.

“We can look at this two ways. When you have a migrant who moves to New Zealand, they come here to study ... often employers will sell a job to qualify for residency ... and they basically work that debt off,” Stringer explains.

“I have talked to migrants who have been paid what they are legitimately owed, but then they are required to pay cash back to their employer. The employer fulfils the legal requirement, but then the employee has to pay the cash back to the employer.”

Immigration New Zealand introduced dedicated reporting tools and a new Migrant Exploitation Protection visa in July to help better protect migrants from exploitation.

Nikki Sumner, manager business advisory services at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says the primary focus of these new initiatives is to make it easier for migrant workers to report exploitation and ensure migrants are able to leave exploitative situations as quickly as possible.

MBIE’s online reporting form allows anyone to report migrant exploitation.

A dedicated 0800 number (0800 20 00 88) is available from Monday to Friday, 8am-5.30pm, excluding public holidays, to enable people to report migrant exploitation. Interpreters in more than 180 languages are available.

Complaints made through these means are prioritised, Sumner says, and the complainant contacted “within three working days”.

“The Migrant Exploitation Protection visa is valid for up to six months and available to individuals who are holding employer-supported work visas, have had their report of exploitation assessed by Employment New Zealand and have been given a Report of Exploitation Assessment Letter (REAL),” says Sumner.

If MBIE assesses that it is credible that exploitation may have occurred, and the migrant is here on an employer-supported work visa, they are provided with a REAL.

“Migrants will need to submit this letter when they apply for the Migrant Exploitation Protection visa, within one month of receiving the assessment letter.”

A liaison adviser will help connect migrants to support services, such as accommodation, victim, welfare and community support and translation services.

The reporting tools are available to all foreign workers, including those who are unlawfully in New Zealand or working outside their visa conditions.

“No worker in New Zealand, whether here lawfully or not, deserves to be exploited,” says Sumner. “Employment New Zealand will assess all complaints of migrant exploitation, irrespective of the visa status of the complainant.

“The priority is making sure that the individual is able to leave the exploitative situation as quickly as possible.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A Migrant Lives Matter protest was held in Auckland in June.

Investigations and any resulting actions will follow, and could include a number of different options, including criminal or civil investigations, dispute resolution or further education for the employer.

They may contact the police and will ensure that the complainant is able to get the help they need.

“The Migrant Worker Protection visa does give migrants some security,” says Stringer.

“But the visa is for six months and is not renewable, so it doesn’t allow for extensions or exceptions. Because the wheels move very slowly in New Zealand in terms of immigration, my concern is that those on migrant visas who have spoken out against their employers may not be able to find work within their same co-ethnic group because of word of mouth.”

At the end of the six months, if they are not able to find a job, they have a limited choice available to them.

“A lot of them have sacrificed a lot to come here and have other obligations. If someone enters New Zealand on a three-year work visa, they are anticipating they will be here for three years. They have arranged their life to be here for three years,” says Stringer.

“If they are exploited after they have been here a year and move on to a six-month visa and, after that time are not able to find employment, they will be required to leave New Zealand 18 months earlier than they planned.”

While they might be able to transition back to an employer-sponsored visa, what happens if, after six months they cannot?

“I don't see it as a black and white issue and work needs to be done around that. I think they should be allowed up to the original length of the remaining time as per their original visa or six months – whatever is the longest time,” says Stringer.

“That’s my concern, otherwise I think we could be potentially revictimising them.”

Migrants working in retail, agricultural and hospitality service industries each faced different types of exploitation.

The hospitality industry in general was rife, Stringer noted, with people who had bought jobs overseas and who had travelled to New Zealand expecting residency.

“Hospitality, retail, horticulture... Often in hospitality a worker sells a job to someone else who then pays him. There are long hours, low pay, but also there is the selling of jobs or the requiring of employees to pay back cash,” she says.

“Horticulture ... again it is the selling of jobs, having to pay back money. Also working for some employers, they can be required to work at the employer’s home, in their off hours, doing domestic chores as part of their employment.

“It is modern slavery.”

Unsplash The hospitality industry is populated with hard-working migrant workers. Sometimes they are exploited and find themselves working long hours in busy restaurants for little pay, researchers say. (File photo).

One Christchurch-based hospitality industry insider said he had personal experience of a staff member “selling his job”.

“A kitchen hand from India had been working for two or three weeks. One day he didn’t show up for work, but there was another Indian man there. He got stuck in and did the work... He said ‘my friend is sick, I am doing his work today. It is fine, pay it into his bank account’,” the insider recalls.

“We said ‘no, he can’t do this’. We sent him home and the first guy comes in to the kitchen a bit angry with us, saying ‘he can do the job, you pay me’. It turned out the guy had sold his job to this other guy and was paying him a portion of what he was actually getting paid.”

The first worker had sold the job, planning to take two pay cheques.

“It doesn’t make any sense in this day and age in New Zealand ... The caste system still happens in their culture here. As soon as we found out we stopped it, but I can assume in some places they allow it to get the job done.”

Some employers will befriend people before they employ them, promise a job which will lead to a visa and ultimately residency, and leave them with nothing.

“One thing that shocked me is the extent to which employers will exploit employees,” says Stringer.

“Often they will promise them a job, they will then say they need to set up a business and ask the migrant to lend them money to set it up. More than once the potential employee was asked to lend money to the employer, so they can find a job for him, they lend the employer money and that’s the last of it. There’s just no visa, no job. It is very planned.”

Vicki Anderson/Stuff Sally Pitama (Hotu Mamoe, NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Toa), Te Runanga o NgÄi Tahu Refugee and Migrant Sector advocate and kai awhina at Nurse Maude. She has been a cultural advisor to the Canterbury Refugee and Resource Centre in Christchurch for more than two decades.

Welcoming whānau

Sally Pitama, 76, darts around the kitchen of the Nurse Maude Hospice in Christchurch on a Wednesday night, making coffee.

Beside her the evening meals are being prepared by women with smiling eyes, wearing masks.

“I’m not a doctor, sure as hell I’m not a nurse,” says Pitama (Hotu Mamoe, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa), Te Runanga o Ngāi Tahu Refugee and Migrant Sector advocate and kai awhina at Nurse Maude.

She has been a cultural advisor to the Canterbury Refugee and Resource Centre in Christchurch for more than two decades.

“We had to know who we were and stand strongly within that. We were taught to sit beside our old people when they were dying. I stand beside them, I listen.”

Strong and true, she dislikes flowery words.

“I'm one tough old b...., it’s that simple, sweetheart,” she says, stirring her drink.

In her role as multicultural advisor, she has played an integral part in the establishment of the Migrant Inter-Agency group, established in 2011, and is also on the board of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

For 35 years, at the invitation of whaunaunga Tā Mark Solomon, she has welcomed migrants and refugees as whānau to Te Wai Pounamu.

Pitama has walked beside migrants and refugees, welcoming them to Aotearoa with open arms and a strong, warm heart.

“Tā Mark Solomon put me there 35 years ago. I have done it for a long time, it is our genealogy, our place to stand beside them,” says Pitama.

“We will never understand what they have come from, ever... the wars, just awful, that horror... It is not easy for them to come to a new land.”

Based in the South Island, she works with 170 ethnicities and has heard heart-breaking stories from new arrivals in many languages, but is particularly upset by migrant exploitation.

Tears briefly fill her eyes as she speaks.

“It really upsets me that our people do that to them, I get angry... It really upsets me. We know what we have been through here, and now it’s being put on someone else.

“It is still happening.”

Home help

Some exploited workers are reluctant to complain about working conditions as they also rely on their employers for accommodation.

Steve Watson, National Manager Tenancy Compliance and Investigations, says in a service tenancy an employer provides accommodation for a worker to live in during their employment.

All service tenancies need a written tenancy agreement.

“Even if the tenant doesn’t pay rent, it is still a service tenancy,” says Watson. “The landlord may deduct the rent directly from the tenant’s pay each week or fortnight. They can only do this if the tenant agrees, it is in the employment contract, and it complies with employment law.’’

123RF Some exploited workers also rely on their employers for accommodation. (File photo).

Board means the tenant receives both accommodation and meals, while lodging is simply accommodation.

“Any agreement relating to accommodation should be at a reasonable cost to the employee,” says Watson. “If there is no specific agreement about the cost of accommodation, an employer may deduct from an employee’s wages, calculated at the relevant minimum wage rate, no more than 15 per cent for board or 5 per cent for lodging.”

The tenancy or accommodation agreement should be either separate from the employment agreement or able to be separated.

The Residential Tenancies Act 1986 (RTA) covers residential tenancies in New Zealand, including service tenancies.

Landlords must comply with all requirements, including the Housing Improvement Regulations 1947.

“It defines a habitable room as any room which is used or intended to be used, or, in the opinion of the local authority, is capable of being used, as a living room, dining room, sitting room, or bedroom; and includes a kitchen having a floor area of 80 square feet or more,” says Watson.

It also states that each bedroom should have a minimum width of 1.8 metres.

Landlords who offer accommodation which is intended to house six or more tenants, where individual rooms are rented to tenants with shared facilities, such as a kitchen and bathroom, may be operating a boarding house under the RTA.

From July 1 this year, all privately-owned boarding houses must be compliant with the healthy homes standards.

A tenant who thinks they have been discriminated against can either make a complaint to the Human Rights Commission, or make an application to the Tenancy Tribunal.

Any reported breaches will be treated with a “high degree of confidentiality’’, says Watson.

123rf A petition before Parliament aims to help protect migrant sex workers from exploitation. (File photo).

In July, a 23-year-old woman surveyed the room she had endured for the final time.

Like many other exploited migrant workers, she thought she was coming here for a better life but in the end decided to return home.

‘’I just want to feel safe again,” she told those who helped her.

Stringer is working tirelessly to help all migrants working in New Zealand to feel safe and to live free from exploitation.

A petition before Parliament aims to have the House of Representatives pass legislation to repeal Section 19 of the Prostitution Reform Act 2003 and apply the same rights and legal protections to migrant sex workers who are on a work visa as those given to citizens.

Migrant sex workers are vulnerable to coercion, exploitation and abuse by clients, employers and others, due to their illegal status. Those who report incidents may face deportation and a conviction, which may prevent future travel.

“We can’t unpack what is happening because it is so hidden. A migrant here on a temporary visa is not allowed to work in the sex industry,” says Stringer.

“Some people came here pre-Covid on holiday visas who are sex workers. They are only here for a certain amount of time, and so they are not reported as someone who hopes to live here for a longer period of time ... It is a troubling landscape.”