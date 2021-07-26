Protest over Christchurch stadium seat reduction fuelled by 'misinformation'

Christchurch's new stadium should be open at the end of 2024, but problems are mounting.

Public backlash to cutting capacity at Christchurch's new $473 million stadium is being fuelled by misinformation, the deputy mayor says, as city councillors trade barbs over the controversial call.

More than 15,000 people have signed a petition calling on the city council to overturn a decision made last week to reduce the size of the stadium from 30,000 seats to a minimum of 25,000.

Some councillors want the decision rescinded, but others say the opposition is based on inaccurate information, pushed by those trying to “twist the facts” to support their argument.

The decision was made in order to bring the project back within budget after it was revealed “astronomical” rises in the cost of materials and international shipping had led to a blowout of between $88.8m and $131.4m.

READ MORE:

* New design concept for Christchurch stadium sees seat numbers reduced

* Hosting All Blacks at smaller stadium could cost Christchurch $1.2 million

* Cycleway programme accelerated as mayor accused of trying to stymie debate

* Consultation on controversial $19m cycleway goes ahead despite push to halt it

* Coronavirus: Christchurch's stadium must continue despite economic fallout



Deputy mayor Andrew Turner said there was an assumption that 25,000 seats would mean the city would not get any All Blacks matches or any big concerts, but that was not true.

Christchurch City Council The majority of Christchurch city councillors voted last week to reduce the size of the stadium from 30,000 seats to a minimum of 25,000.

“People are twisting the information to support their argument,” he said.

It was misconception the fee payable by the city to hold an All Blacks game would be zero with a 30,000-seat stadium, Turner said.

An incentive fee could be about $800,000 for a 30,000-seat stadium and that could rise by $400,000 to $1.2m for 25,000.

Size was not the only thing that promoters took into account when deciding on venues, he said. Transport infrastructure and the proximity to an international airport was another.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Deputy mayor Andrew Turner says misinformation is being spread about the reality of a 25,000-seat stadium.

Councillor Jake McLellan said if the city got one All Blacks test a year, it would take 220 years to reach the $88m spend for extra capacity.

“I think it’s ironic that councillors who hold themselves out as being financial gurus do not seem to understand that basic economic argument.”

He said he was comfortable with the way he voted, petition or no petition.

Five councillors, who have previously pushed for financial restraint across the council, voted for the 30,000 option – Sam MacDonald, James Gough, Phil Mauger, Aaron Keown and Catherine Chu.

Gough and MacDonald said they would like to see the decision rescinded.

However, that would need 75 per cent support of councillors, which was unlikely.

Public pressure was the only way MacDonald could see councillors changing their minds.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The stadium is bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

Gough said he could not keep up with the volume of calls and emails he was getting about the stadium.

He has not seen this level of unrest about a council decision since former chief executive Tony Marryatt walked away with a payout and salary earnings of close to $500,000.

Gough said he believed the council had squandered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a legacy asset for the city. He also believed it was deplorable the council had yet to ask any neighbouring councils to financially contribute to the stadium.

MacDonald and Gough questioned the $88m cost of the additional 5000 seats, saying it was more likely to be around $68m. If the Government contributed an additional $20m and neighbouring councils $15m, then the additional costs to ratepayers would be $33m.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cr Sam MacDonald says only public pressure will change councillor’s minds about the stadium size.

MacDonald said there was a growing sentiment from the public the council needed to build the stadium once and do it right.

Councillor Sara Templeton said the petition was disappointing because it was based on inaccurate information.

The newly revised stadium would have a 36,000 capacity for concerts, about the same as Forsyth Barr in Dunedin, not less, as the petition states.

She was also concerned the petition said the council could defer its cycleway programme and spend the money on the stadium instead.

The council is proposing to spend $185m on cycleways in the next 10 years, on top of the $116m it has already spent. Ratepayers will front up with $55m of that cost, with $71.5m covered by the Government..

“We have got flooding in Westport and Ashburton, flooding in China and India and a massive heat wave across the US ... and we are arguing over how many additional seats to have for a big party.

“Any decision to cut our key emissions reduction programme would be irresponsible.”

Turner said he was surprised by the reaction and the pushback against the council’s decision.

“Not that long ago we had quite an outcry we should not be building the stadium at all.”