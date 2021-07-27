Anti-terror bollards will cost Christchurch ratepayers $1.1m

Retractable bollards are being installed outside a hospitality hotspot in central Christchurch to stop potential terror threats.

The cost to install 14 anti-terror bollards to protect Christchurch’s most popular hospitality hotspot has jumped 43 per cent in four months to $1.1million.

The 1-metre tall bollards being installed across Oxford Tce at the Hereford St intersection are capable of stopping vehicles driven at high speeds and will now cost an average of $78,500 each.

The Christchurch City Council said the bollards were needed to create a safe and enjoyable space for pedestrians, but some councillors have questioned the amount of money being spent on the project.

In March, the council said it was spending $769,000 on the bollards, but acting transport head Lynette Ellis​ said this week the cost had increased after further issues were identified during a more detailed design process.

The increase was due to the cost of moving underground services, installing large foundations, putting in telecommunications equipment to allow the tram and emergency services to lower three retractable bollards and installing a back-up power source so the bollards could operate if there was a power cut.

Ellis said the increase was funded from three projects that came in under budget.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Work to install 14 anti-terror bollards across Oxford Tce at the Hereford St intersection will take seven weeks.

City councillor Phil Mauger said he was blown away that the cost had escalated so much.

He believed the council could have put just three retractable bollards in across the tram tracks and then installed sturdy concrete planter boxes on either side.

Mauger said council staff told him the planter boxes were not part of its urban design strategy.

“It’s bollocks,” he said.

There were also concerns from councillors about how the decision to install the bollards was made.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The bollards are designed to prevent high speed vehicles from travelling down a popular stretch of Oxford Tce.

The council originally agreed to spend $275,000 on bollards, but they would not stop a hostile vehicle and would act only as a deterrent.

Councillors Sam MacDonald and Yani Johanson said the council had never made a decision to increase the budget.

In response to an official information request, the council said councillors had asked staff in late April 2019 to prioritise hostile vehicle mitigation bollards to stop a potential terrorist attack at the Oxford Tce/Hereford St intersection.

The council was not able to provide any minutes or an exact date for that meeting.

The council said it provided a verbal update to its infrastructure, environment and transport committee on August 7, 2019, that the stronger bollards would be installed.

The committee recommended the project continue, staff said, but this recommendation was not recorded in any minutes either.

Staff said the bollards were included in the council’s 2020-21 annual plan, which was consulted on and approved by the council. Once the plan was approved no further approvals were required to commence the project.

Christchurch City Council Three of the bollards will be retractable and can be controlled by tram drivers and the emergency services.

Johanson said there had been a complete lack of transparency about the bollards.

Cr Mike Davidson said councillors had multiple workshops and briefings on the project when changes were made.

“If a councillor was surprised then they’ve not been paying attention in the briefings.”

He said potentially the project should have come back to councillors when the cost increased.

Davidson said it was always a concern when the cost of projects escalated, but asked “what price do you put on life?”.

The bollards were supported by police and businesses, he said.

Johanson believed the council needed a city-wide strategy about such bollards, but the council said it did not intend to developing such a strategy.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The council has no city-wide strategy on installing anti-terror bollards.

Installing the bollards would take about seven weeks and involve digging beneath the tram tracks, inserting steal reinforcing and putting in telecommunications equipment.

A local contractor was doing the civil work and an Australian company was installing the bollards. Ellis said no New Zealand contractors were able to install the bollards to the required safety standards.

Trams would be unable to run on that loop for three weeks during the installation.

Once installed, the bollards would be lowered from 5am to 10am and from 4pm to 5pm each day so delivery vehicles could get to the businesses along Oxford Tce and City Mall.