More upgrades planned in Lyttelton to prepare for SailGP event

A look at the increasing appeal of foiling catamaran racing on a global circuit initiated by Sir Russell Coutts.

More will be done to spruce up Lyttelton before the SailGP yacht races due to concerns about boy racers and the condition of roads and amenities.

The January 2022 event, part of a grand prix multi-leg annual regatta co-founded by New Zealand yachting star Sir Russell Coutts, will be raced by eight international crews and televised to an estimated audience of 250 million.

The high-speed foiling catamarans will race over two days on Lyttelton Harbour, with a launch site and fan zone at Naval Point in Lyttelton, Christchurch.

The latest improvements were in addition to a $4 million upgrade already under way at the dilapidated Naval Point, where the Christchurch City Council was replacing underground infrastructure and improving the car park and foreshore area.

SAILGP Kiwis in action in SailGP at Taranto, Italy, this year.

That work was a fast-tracked portion of the council’s wider $27m development plan for the area approved in late 2020 after years of discussion.

The council was now assessing how it could improve roads and walkways to and from Naval Point, including access along Godley Quay to nearby Te Ana Marina, owned by the Port of Lyttelton.

A parking area near the Naval Point boat ramp and public toilets on Oxford St would also be upgraded.

The council’s head of parks, Andrew Rutledge, said security cameras had been installed at Naval Point to deter vandalism and unsafe driving.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Work gets under way at Naval Point in preparation for the SailGP yachting event. The city council will now look at upgrading road and pedestrian links to the site, and take moves to deter boy racers.

“Signage has gone up to let people know there are cameras monitoring activity. We also encourage residents to contact the police if they see unsafe behaviour,” he said.

Nearby residents had raised concerns about boy racers at Naval Point, and Rutledge said the council wanted to discourage unsafe driving when the parking area was sealed.

SailGP would provide the temporary infrastructure at the fan zone for the event, including grandstands, stage areas, marquees, a big screen and toilets.

The public would need to buy tickets to use the spectator facilities at the fan zone.

The council was also putting together a traffic management plan for the event, to allow access to other parts of Naval Point and for emergency vehicles.

Locals would be given a chance to have a say on the traffic management plan before it was finalised.