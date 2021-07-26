Covid-19: Kiwis' relief, frustration and panic as travel bubble closure nears

Kiwis returning to Christchurch from Brisbane discuss their views on the trans-Tasman bubble being halted for eight weeks.

Kiwis flying home from Australia say they are relieved to be back before the trans-Tasman travel bubble closes completely on Friday, while others stranded in Sydney are pleading to be allowed home.

Travellers came off just two flights at Christchurch Airport on Monday, both from Brisbane, while the arrivals board displayed cancellations from other Australian cities.

Graphic designer Jane Kirkmann, 46, arrived back after spending two weeks in Darwin visiting sick family members she had not seen for two years.

Kirkmann said she was very nervous when she heard the Government had suspended the bubble for at least eight weeks after Covid-19 outbreaks in Australia.

“I was almost in tears. I thought ‘oh no’ but it’s a part of the reality and what we expected when we booked the ticket ... I'm a happy chappie, I got home just in time,” Kirkmann said.

Company director Glen Stapley has business interests in both countries and said he made the split decision to fly home from Brisbane.

”[It was] difficult, I don’t know if we can go back.”

Stapley said New Zealand should speed up its vaccinations and reopen its borders.

“We can’t continue on with what we’re doing, something’s got to change.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Glen Stapley flew into Christchurch on Monday.

“People need to have a timeline going forward and Governments need to understand that Covid is here forever.”

Meanwhile, others whose flights from Sydney were cancelled after the bubble with New South Wales closed in June say they have heard nothing after Air New Zealand promised to contact them.

The airline’s managed flights from Sydney sold out shortly after bookings opened on Friday.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said about 7500 people had booked to return to New Zealand through to midnight Friday.

Arrivals from Sydney were restricted because of the requirement for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ). The 530 extra MIQ places set aside for New South Wales arrivals this week and next week were all full.

Retired Christchurch couple Irene and Raymond Lee were booked to fly home from Sydney in late June after visiting their son and his family.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at Christchurch Airport on Monday.

After two flights were cancelled, their one-month stay turned into nearly 12 weeks sharing the family’s small Sydney apartment.

Irene Lee said they felt “felt really panicked” when they were unable to secure a flight or MIQ spot.

They had applied under the Government’s urgent and exceptional travel category but had not heard back. They had also heard nothing after registering on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ SafeTravel site and had signed up for travel notifications from COVID-19.govt.nz.

“We are so in the dark, and we don’t know who to contact.”

There needed to be a registration and triage system, so Kiwis could get a place to return home, she said.

“How does the Government know how many New Zealanders need to travel back on managed flights if they don’t know the numbers.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has been sent an open letter by a West Coaster stuck in Australia.

“There will be many other people like us.”

In an open letter to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, shared with Stuff, Paul Maunder said he and his partner, both in their 70s and vaccinated, were stranded when their early July flight was cancelled.

After travelling to Sydney to meet a new grandchild in June, the West Coast couple said they were now stuck and trying to get home felt like “a lottery”.

“The process has been confused,” Maunder said, adding that “no-one knows” if there would be more flights and MIQ places.

“I just missed out ... on a managed return flight, took seriously the statement that there was a coherent process of repatriating those booked on cancelled flights and people would be contacted, but failed to hear anything.”

“And now the feeling of being in a void; with a possibility of there being no light at the end of the tunnel.”

New Zealand’s official Covid-19 website says the Government “is working through options to get everyone home”.

“We have a plan to get everyone who is currently stranded in NSW [New South Wales] back home, but not everyone can travel immediately,” the website says, advising those without seats booked on managed flights before the bubble closes to “shelter in place and follow all local advice”.

No more applications are being accepted from those hoping to return under the urgent category.

Air New Zealand has added extra flights from Australian cities except Sydney, and is asking travellers to go online to change existing flights.