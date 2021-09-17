Firefighters cut one person from vehicle after two-car crash

Emergency services are responding to the two-car crash in Lincoln. (File photo)

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash south of Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Ellesmere Junction Rd and Shands Rd in Lincoln shortly after 4pm, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was found trapped in their car.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews from Lincoln were at the scene.

The person trapped had been cut out of the car and were in the care of ambulance staff, she said.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said two ambulances were sent to the scene and two people with moderate and minor injuries were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Diversions were in place with traffic from Ellesmere Rd being diverted to Shands Rd.