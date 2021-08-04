Crackdown on shabby Christchurch car parks spurs operators into action

Puddles at a Worcester St car park just off Cathedral Square, operated by Wilson Parking.

Some of Christchurch’s shabby gravel car parks will have to be spruced up at the demand of the city council if operators wish to keep them open.

Late last year the council wrote to the operators of almost 100 temporary car parks on vacant sites, warning them they would need resource consent to remain open.

It has received about 57 resource consent application bids from temporary car park operators, lodged at a cost of about $4000 a site.

They are mostly for five-year periods but some are for shorter terms.

Motorists have complained at the state of many of the car parks, some of which have uneven and potholed surfaces, poor lighting, and obstacles remaining from demolished structures.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flooding after rain at a Wilson Parking car park in Gloucester St.

Few have the landscaping, sealing and painted markings required of permanent car parks.

John Higgins, head of resource consents for the council, said the conditions imposed with the new consents would vary according to the site.

“Landscaping has been proposed already by applicants, so the question is whether further improvements can be made to the landscaping, which is a case specific consideration,” he said.

It was unlikely that the council would require temporary car parks to be sealed entirely, Higgins said.

Most of the applications have come from Wilson Parking, which has lodged consent bids for about 35 central city sites it leases from landowners. Wilson sites collectively provide about 1600 parking spaces.

The council is already facing a backlog of resource and building consents as it struggles to keep up with demand. Temporary car parks will be allowed to stay open until the applications are processed.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff An upgraded and landscaped Wilson Parking car park on the corner of Colombo and Hereford streets.

Previous upgrades to unsealed car parks in the city have included adding lights, upgrading surfaces and repairing potholes, and adding planter boxes.

The council has already said it expects improvements will be required for the temporary and unsealed car parks near the new Te Pae convention centre, due to open in October.

Wilson Parking said in a statement it was investing in lighting, landscaping and ground sealing at its Christchurch sites but details were commercially sensitive.

“Wilson Parking is working tirelessly to ensure that upgrades being put on the table are thoughtful and considerate to the surrounding community and environment,” it said.

The company, based in Hong Kong, is New Zealand’s largest private parking operator.

As of last year, nearly 20 hectares of land within the city’s four avenues were in use for temporary parking as owners mull the future of their cleared sites after the earthquakes.

The council recently chased up parking operators who had not put in consent applications, reminding them they either needed to close down or lodge an application.

The new stadium site, bordered by Barbadoes, Madras, Hereford and Tuam streets, previously held more than 500 parking spaces managed by Wilson Parking but that land has been handed back for construction preparations.

The council’s head of regulatory compliance, Tracey Weston, said that as of last week only one car park was still running without a resource consent application and the council was dealing with the property owner to achieve compliance.

Operators who stay open without complying with council rules face a $300 fine and possible court action if they refuse to close down.