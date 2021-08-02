'We're still in the midst of winter': Road snowfall warnings issued for South Island

A cold front moves up the country over the coming days reminding us that we are still in the midst of winter.

Road snowfall warnings have been issued for the South Island's alpine passes as a dusting of snow is on the way.

MetService has issued the warnings as a cold front moves up the country.

The warnings would be in place from 10pm on Monday, starting at Arthur’s Pass, marking the “arrival of the cold front”, meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Snow was likely to settle, he said.

Porters Pass and Crown Range Rd could have between eight and 12 centimetres of snow above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

Lindis Pass, Haast Pass, Lewis Pass, Porters Pass and Milford Rd also had warnings in place through to Tuesday morning.

Flutters of snow were likely on roads above 500m in the Canterbury high country, Ferris said.

Christchurch reached about 12 degrees Celsius on Monday, but the temperature would steadily drop in the evening.

Tuesday would start off with a low of about 6C, but wind coming up from the south would feel “bitterly cold” for those outside, he said.

A low of 1C was expected in the city on Wednesday.

“Frosts are back on the cards after tonight (Monday) and from Wednesday,” Ferris said.

NZTA/Supplied Desert Rd has also been issued a road snowfall warning as the cold front will work its way up the country to start the week. (File photo)

Rain was also on the way from later on Monday through Tuesday, and would return later in the week from the west.

The cold front would reach the North Island on Tuesday, and a road snowfall warning was in place for the Desert Rd until late on Tuesday afternoon.

About 1 to 2 cm of snow could accumulate about the summit of the road.

“We’re still in the midst of winter and cold outbreaks are still to be had,” Ferris said.