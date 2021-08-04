Pitchforks needed to protest 'gratuitous oversupply' of alcohol suppliers

Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber is standing behind the Prestons community in opposing a proposed new Bottle-O store.

Opponents of new alcohol retailers “basically have to turn up with pitchforks” as the system seems to be “stacked in favour of alcohol barons”, a Christchurch community board chairman says.

An alcohol licence application for a proposed new Bottle-O in the residential zoned Prestons neighbourhood has attracted more than 50 public objections.

It was an “overwhelming” sign of opposition, Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said.

“There is a gratuitous oversupply of alcohol retailers.”

Progressive Retails Limited – which also owns Bottle-Os in Sockburn and Addington – wanted to open the new store at 436 Prestons Rd.

The proposal has drawn the ire of residents and education providers in the area. A Christchurch City Council spokesman said it received 54 public objections, and two late objections.

Progressive Retails Limited director Manpreet Kaur could not be reached for comment. Her husband, Preet Singh, said they were aware of the negative feedback, and “don’t want any harm in any community”.

He believed many liquor stores were met with objections at the start, but said “things have changed from the past” and they had no issues at either of their other bottle stores.

“People don’t drink outside,” he said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff A liquor licence application for a proposed Bottle-O liquor store in Marshland has attracted opposition from neighbours.

“Prestons is quite an upmarket area. You will see very few people hanging around on the streets without any reason.”

The business would do its best to address any issues it saw, Singh said.

The property developer had gained consent for a “big commercial park” – which he believed included other shops like a licensed bar and restaurant – in consultation with immediate neighbours.

“We will try to engage with the people. We're part of the community as well.”

Marshland School principal Leigh Fowler said the school was aware of the objections raised by its parents and whānau.

“As a school, we support the actions of our community members.”

A Prestons Preschool staff member said they had held staff meetings about the proposed bottle store and what it would mean for the centre.

“There are quite a lot of liquor stores in the area.”

Supplied Kelly Barber says the system “feels like it’s completely and utterly stacked against the community”.

Barber, a Prestons resident, and fellow board member Linda Stewart would advocate for the community at an alcohol licensing hearing on a yet-to-be-known date.

The proposed bottle store would be “in the wrong place” given there were two preschools within 100 metres of it, Marshland School within 500m, and a park across the road.

There was also a supermarket, restaurants, cafes, and two other bottle stores down the road, he said.

THE DETAIL/RNZ In this episode of RNZ's The Detail, Jessie Chiang looks at why it's so hard to stop new bottle stores popping up and the impact this has on the surrounding communities.

“It feels like the alcohol industry is just shoving it down our throat all the time.

“The way that the system is set up seems to be stacked in favour of the alcohol barons ... [the community] basically have to turn up with pitchforks to complain and get anything done.”

He hoped the licensing committee would listen to the opposition.

“If they don’t then we should rethink their use of that power.”

There have been several successful community campaigns against liquor retailers in Christchurch, including a proposed Liquorland in Phillipstown, a neighbourhood vulnerable to alcohol-related harm, in 2019.

Another applicant scrapped his attempt for a store near student halls in Ilam in January after it attracted 131 objections.

In May, Hornby locals successfully fought off a bottle store proposed for a “deprived” Christchurch neighbourhood, despite no opposition from police, the medical officer of health, and the licensing inspector.