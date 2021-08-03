Wild wet weather battering the South Island to ease – but only momentarily

Gusty, wet weather is expecting to ease for the South Island on Tuesday, but will be returning later in the week.

Rain has been battering much of the South Island overnight as a cold front makes its way north with some road snowfall warnings still in place.

Areas in Christchurch recorded between 15mm-30mm of rain between midnight and about 6.30am, with wind up to about 70kmh in the city, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

Sugarloaf, south on the Port Hills, had wind gusting up to 100kmh.

Road snowfall warnings remain in place for Porters Pass, Arthur’s Pass and Lewis Pass. Porters Pass was expecting up to 8cm-12cm of snow above 800 metres on Tuesday morning.

“We are expecting snow down to about 500m,” Bakker said.

MetService A cold front moves up the country over the coming days reminding us that we are still in the midst of winter.

Strong wind watches were in place in the Kaikōura coast and Wellington, starting this afternoon until later this evening.

Wet windy weather is expecting to ease over the day, with the front leaving the South Island.

However, Wednesday would be a “narrow high” between two frontal systems, he said.

The West Coast, Otago and Southland were expecting to have a fine day, with the wet weather gradually easing.

“Christchurch will be hanging on to it till this evening when it will start easing down,” Bakker said.

“If you’ve got washing piling up, I’d recommend [Wednesday] will probably be your best bet this week.”

Frostier temperatures are forecast for Tuesday evening with negative temperatures expected for Queenstown, Wānaka and Alexandra area.

Christchurch is expecting to drop to 1 degrees Celsius overnight and with clear weather, a frost can be expected in some areas.