Report reveals 30,000-seat Christchurch stadium could cost $21m less than councillors told earlier

Christchurch's new stadium should be open at the end of 2024, but problems are mounting.

New documents reveal a 30,000-seat stadium in Christchurch will cost about $21 million less than councillors were told two weeks ago and could lead to a new vote on the arena's size.

One councillor has described the cost difference as a “cock-up” and has laid the blame squarely with the governance board. Another councillor says it is a “game changer” and he is looking at whether the council could reconsider the stadium design at a meeting next week.

The Christchurch City Council decided on July 22 to build a new stadium with 25,000 seats – a reduction from the initial concept of 30,000 seats – including 5000 temporary seats.

Christchurch City Council Debate continues to rage in Christchurch over the size of the city’s planned stadium.

The decision has caused outrage in some sectors of the city, with more than 23,000 people signing a petition supporting the original capacity. Business leaders have also come out in support of a bigger stadium.

Councillors were told it would cost another $88m on top of the $473m budget to reach a 30,000-seat capacity.

But Cr Sam MacDonald questioned the figures, saying it was more like about $68m.

He along with councillors Phil Mauger, James Gough, Catherine Chu and Aaron Keown, who all voted for a 30,000-seat stadium, put pressure on the council to release a public excluded document that they said would back up MacDonald’s claims.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The stadium site is bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

The council released the report on Wednesday afternoon and had since admitted the cost to add the additional seats was likely to be just under $70m, not $88m.

It was understood councillors were told by staff on Tuesday that it was about $67m.

Savings made in governance, project management and rates budgets were applied to the 25,000-seat option, but not the 30,000-seat option and once applied the cost was reduced to about $67m.

Council citizens and community general manager Mary Richardson said the original cost estimates were provided to the council and had been independently verified. The council had only undertaken the new calculation this week, following a request from councillors.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch Deputy mayor Andrew Turner believes a stadium with 25,000 seats is still the best option for the city.

No assessment had been done as to whether the reduction in governance and project management budgets would affect the arena's construction, she said.

MacDonald said he was looking at whether the issue could be bought back to the council next week for another vote.

“We need to restore an element of public confidence in this. It changes the game.”

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said earlier this week the five councillors had “failed to comprehend” the costs, but MacDonald said that was simply not true.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Councillor Jake McLellan is blaming the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena board for the discrepancy.

Cr Jake McLellan, who voted for 25,000 seats, said the new figure meant the cost of going to 30,000 was considerably less expensive than councillors were told.

“We asked for an apples with apples comparison, and we were not given one.

“It’s a cock-up,” he said.

He was blaming the Canterbury Multi-Use Arena board for the discrepancy. The board chair, a director and an adviser have all resigned from the board recently and the council was reviewing the stadium’s governance structure.

McLellan was not sure the new figure changed his view on the stadium, but he might consider supporting the council paying half the $67m, if it could get neighbouring councils to stump up with the other half.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner was still holding firm on his view that the 25,000-seat option was the best for Christchurch.

“Sixty-seven million is still a huge amount of money, in the same way $88m is a huge amount of money.”

Turner said $67m represented a huge amount of investment in 5000 seats that would only be sat in once or twice a year.

There was also strong support from the public for the position he and the majority of councillors had taken, he said.

“Plenty of people out there agree that we are doing the right thing.”

Turner said he could not justify the additional rates burden for generations to come.

Cr Sara Templeton, who also voted for 25,000 seats, said nearly $70m was still an untenable amount of money to be spent for such a small impact, especially given the challenges the would city face due to climate change.