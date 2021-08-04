Building owner's high tech battle to stop endangered gulls nesting on his roof

Black-billed gulls are nesting in an exposed basement in central Christchurch. (Video first published September 2020)

A building owner has installed motion-activated speakers on the roof of his city centre business that emit high frequency noises to deter endangered gulls from nesting.

Rob McKay, who owns the building housing Belle Coffee Shop on New Regent St in central Christchurch, said the speakers had so far discouraged the black-billed gulls, tarāpuka, from lingering on his roof.

The gulls have been living in the city centre for about three years after establishing a breeding colony in the ruined foundations of a former office block on Armagh St.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Black-billed gulls have ben nesting on the roof of Christchurch cafe Belle.

The foundations have now been demolished to make way for a new Catholic cathedral. Wildlife experts want to encourage the birds, which are the most threatened gull on earth, back to their traditional breeding sites around the braided rivers of the South Island.

McKay said the ultrasonic devices installed on his roof were normally used to deter cats and small birds.

“They seem to have done the trick,’’ he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gulls perch on the few remaining foundations on Armagh St in June.

“They are triggered by movement, so birds might still land, but then quickly discover that the noise isn't worth the view. Their moving on could be coincidental, but the installation of the devices did have immediate effect.”

He said he wanted to encourage the gulls to establish a breeding colony in a more traditional location rather than the city centre.

“I'll keep a watch on the situation in case some don't mind the noise or can't hear it – the range of the sound is only about 5 metres.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The foundations have now been demolished to make way for a new Catholic cathedral.

“I'm hoping for the Barry Manilow effect used in some public spaces to keep people moving on. I just want the gulls to head back to the sound of a river – and not the Avon.”

Department of Conservation senior ranger Anita Spencer said she visited the area about two weeks ago and only spotted a handful of the black-billed gulls.

“I was feeling quite pleased,” she said.

“It is still reasonably early. There is still plenty of time before they start nesting.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The gulls have lived in the city centre for about three years and established a breeding colony in the middle of the city.

The neighbouring Piano Music Centre had also taken action to discourage the gulls from lingering on its rooftop.

Centre director Bronwyn Bijl said spikes had been installed after bird droppings collected on the roof of the Armagh St building during the Covid-19 lockdown last year. The droppings are corrosive and can damage buildings.

“Our aim is to protect the roof. During lockdown it got very messy, and we weren’t aware of it until afterwards,’’ she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Black-billed gulls feed their young in a breeding colony established in the ruined foundations of a building on Armagh St in November last year.

“We put spikes up to protect our building, which belongs to the people of Christchurch.”

Once the gulls have started nesting, they cannot be disturbed. The gulls are protected under the Wildlife Act so cannot be killed or maliciously disturbed.

Anyone who disturbs the gulls or their nests during the breeding season could be fined up to $100,000 and face up to two years in prison.