New Christchurch hot pools turn predicted first-year loss into a profit

The number of visitors to He Puna Taimoana has exceeded expectations.

Christchurch's new hot pools have been so popular the facility has managed to turn an expected loss into a profit during its first year.

He Puna Taimoana, a city council-owned facility at New Brighton, was predicted to post an operating deficit of $886,000, but achieved a $109,000 surplus instead.

Council staff have put the financial success down to higher than forecast ticket sales and a lower than expected maintenance bill due to 12-month warranties.

About 122,000 people have soaked in the pools in the 12 months since opening in late May 2020. The council had originally hoped for 75,000 visitors.

Council recreation, sports and events head Nigel Cox​ said there was an initial strong demand and the impact of Covid-19 had been lower than expected.

The facility had really appreciated strong local support, he said.

Most visitors to the pools (78 per cent) were from Christchurch and outside of New Brighton. Some 13 per cent were New Brighton residents, 5 per cent from the South Island, 3 per cent from the North Island and 1 per cent international.

Cox said He Puna Taimoana was rated 4.8 out of 5 on Google reviews, making it the number one rated hot pools in New Zealand.

“Guests enjoy our seaside location, our managed capacity via online bookings, with sessions vibrant but not overcrowded.

“They say we are great value for money, with our steam room and sauna included in our ticket prices. They love the cleanliness of our facility (we clean and sanitise between sessions) and our friendly staff.”

Higher expenses are expected this year due to the facility no longer being in the warranty period.

“The salt and sand environment will have a greater impact on required maintenance, equipment replacement and scheduled shutdowns (every two years),” Cox said.

The $11.2 million hot pools were a key development in the New Brighton Regeneration Project, a council-backed initiative to transform the seaside suburb.

Some businesses have noticed a flow-on effect, but others have not, with one business owner saying the hot pools were only part of the revitalisation plan for the area.

Switch Cafe owner Donna Stewart​ said the increase in customers was quite noticeable in the beginning because they would see an influx of customers when the sessions ended.

“I would say things are a bit unpredictable these days with winter, and it may be not as noticeable, but the pools have been great for the area.”

Stewart said she tried to book into the pools last week, and could not get the time she wanted for two weeks.

New Brighton Paper Plus owner Blair Hughes​ said he did not think his business had received a flow on benefit from the hot pools, but the pools were only part of the revitalisation plan for the area.

“I think the hot pools are fantastic, but they are only just a part of the solution. There are still so many other factors, but it’s just taking far too long.”

Hughes said some businesses, particularly hospitality, would have been positively impacted.

He was happy to see the former New Brighton School site being redeveloped into housing, but was unhappy to see the Oram Ave extension being continually delayed.