Two youths referred to Youth Aid after racially motivated attack

Two youths have been referred to Youth Aid after a pair of Christchurch siblings were injured in a racist attack while they were out on a run in May.

Two youths who left a sister and brother injured in a racially motivated attack in Christchurch have been referred to Youth Aid following police inquiries.

The teenagers, who were born in New Zealand to Japanese parents, were out for a run at about 5pm on May 31 when they were attacked by two youths, leaving the brother, 14, in Christchurch Hospital with a concussion.

The sister, 17, suffered bruised legs as she tried to intervene and stop the two teenagers, described as European males, from attacking her brother.

The youths put him in a headlock before punching his left eye when he escaped their grip.

It took the siblings – who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals – six weeks to fully recover, their mum said.

The pair were about to cross the road at the Cotswold Ave and Harewood Rd intersection, opposite Bishopdale Park, when they encountered the duo.

The youths harassed them for about five minutes, as the siblings asked what they had done.

The pair laughed and pretended to throw punches, saying “you ate my dog”, the sister said.

It was only when a car slowed down and tooted at them that the pair walked away.

The incident was reported to police immediately, and officers have since identified two youths and referred them to Youth Aid.

The siblings’ mum said a family group conference was being held with one of the young people involved, a 14-year-old.

The other, who was thought to be a similar age, was out of Christchurch and would give a formal apology over the phone or by letter, she said.

The siblings had always felt safe in their neighbourhood but the incident had left them shaken.

“I wasn’t scared, but I was concerned about my brother because he was the target,” the sister previously told Stuff.

“[He] is everything to me – I don’t want him hurt.”

The sister previously said the siblings wanted to share their story to raise awareness of racial abuse as they did not think it would ever happen in the “diverse city” they were born in.

HANNA MCCALLUM/Stuff The siblings’ mum says her family received a lot of support following the incident and were proud to be a part of the community.

“I want other people to know these things happen.”

The family have lived in New Zealand for about 26 years. The siblings’ mother previously said they had experienced occasional racist comments, but had never been physically attacked before.

She felt there was no choice but to accept such comments, but how racially motivated incidents were dealt with was important.

“A lot of people have supported us like the Ilam MP, the school, the community, the police have helped us a lot as well,” she said.

“We are very happy to be here and [are] proud of the community we are in.”