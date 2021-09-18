Living with loss: Remembering Christine Hindson

Andy Thompson remembers his former wife and mother of his daughter, Christine Hindson, who was murdered 16 years ago.

Christchurch mother Christine Hindson was murdered in her home 16 years ago by a violent ex. Those who loved her are still living with the aftermath. VICKI ANDERSON reports.

A free spirit, artist and life model, Christine Hindson enjoyed walking the windswept sand of New Brighton Beach, hypnotised by the calming motion of the tide.

Barefoot, she dreamily collected shells and driftwood and carried pockets full of sandy shells home.

These pearls of white joy decorated corners and sometimes the artworks she created in a sweet cottage on Jervois St, South New Brighton, a short stroll from the sand dunes.

In her home she gave birth to her only child, daughter Marla, and raised her with art, poetry and love.

She cycled to the local supermarket for her groceries as she didn't like to drive, sometimes stopping to sit and chat with friends outside the Bohemian meeting spot, Sand Dance Café, its wind chimes dancing in the air.

A homebody, she tended her garden with great care.

To Christine Hindson home was her sanctuary. A creative space where, inspired by artists like Modigliani and the Italian impressionists, she pursued her love of art, often creating delicate self-portraits in charcoal.

It was in that home, shortly before her 46th birthday, that she was killed by her de facto partner, Lewis Robert Blackburn, 48, on September 7, 2005.

When she had tried to end the relationship, Blackburn killed her, nailed her body into a wooden chest and drove around with her in his van for two weeks before finally dumping her body near a suburban Christchurch walking track.

She was murdered 16 years ago this month.

Her killer, Blackburn, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006.

When the headlines fade, the hurt lingers for the loved ones of those killed because of family violence.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Andy Thompson remembers his former wife and the mother of his daughter, Christine Hindson.

In his Christchurch home, with shaking hands, Andy Thompson, Christine Hindson's former husband, lights a candle, as he does each year, and remembers her.

“Every year I acknowledge Christine's passing,” Thompson says. “Either I do my own thing on her birthday, September 23, at home with a few songs, poems, a candle, or invite a few people who knew her. When I lived in New Brighton I used to do something at the Sand Dance Café and people would share stories about her.

“I want to cement her dignity about her as a person. She was an artist, a mother of course and just a good person and didn’t deserve to have her life cut short by an a..hole.”

He met Christine when she was 19, and he was 29. He thought she was “beautiful inside and out”.

“Christine was an amazing person, quite an eccentric person, wacky, zany... great sense of humour, very sensitive but also very smart and beautiful,” he says.

They married six months after meeting and had a child together. When their marriage ended three years later, it did so amicably and the pair remained close.

“It wasn't a falling in love situation, how we met,” Thompson says. “I met her through a friend who approached me and said ‘can you look after this young woman?’ She was going to parties and having bad experiences.

“I deliberately went to the party to keep guard over her. A few months later we got together as a couple. Within six months we got married. I was older and always felt my role was to look after her. When we split up three years later it was never a hateful parting as sometimes they are.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thompson with Hindson on their wedding day. Hindson was murdered 16 years ago.

Thompson lived “around the corner” and he says the pair co-parented respectfully.

“This is no judgment, but Christine went on to have relationships with guys, some of whom were abusive and some who were nice guys. Unfortunately she met one who was totally abusive... we all warned her about him, he was a bad egg. She asked him to leave, but he refused.”

As a boy, Thompson was impacted heavily by family violence.

“My mother experienced domestic violence, abuse, and it led to her taking her own life at 30.”

Etching a life as a musician – “mostly as a folkie” – he wrote songs, tutored music at Christchurch Polytechnic, as it was then known, and took songwriting courses in prisons.

“I got a civic award for my work in prisons from the mayor,” says Thompson. “I’d go into the women’s and men’s prisons and tell them to take their stories and write them into songs to record their experiences.”

A year before Christine Hindson was murdered he held a concert with themes of “empowering women”. He, his daughter and Flip Grater performed songs about powerful women at a Christchurch folk club event.

“That was in 2004. Christine was killed a year later,” Thompson says. “There’s a video of the concert, I'm singing songs written about our family with my daughter, and written for her. At the end of the video, the camera pans around... it’s quite chilling. Christine is there with the man who would go on to kill her.”

Every year in September, Thompson steels himself for a message from the parole board.

“In the last few weeks, like the rest of Christine’s family, I’ve received from the Justice Department a piece of writing which says he will not be released for another year because he failed the guidelines and still shows no remorse.... every year for 16 years,” he says.

“When you have bureaucrats who send you a message, and it says this, it all makes sense on paper, but there’s no heart. To hear year after year that he still has no remorse is a grim reminder. Christine would have had her 62nd birthday next week. She was an innocent bystander in a drama that didn’t belong to her.”

After the murder, father and daughter become estranged, only recently reconnecting.

“My daughter has gone through hell, she really has,” he says.

“The journey she has to go through... she has to carry this burden for the rest of her life. She has three beautiful children, my grandchildren, the thing is you don't get over it, you cannot brush it under the carpet.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Police detectives searched for evidence in a reserve area adjacent to Ferrymead Heritage Park, where Hindson's body was found in September 2005. (File photo)

With shining eyes, he recalls the desperate weeks 16 years ago when searchers combed the sand dunes she loved and around the estuary looking for any sign of Christine.

“He had been in trouble before for domestic violence. I could feel something was amiss. My daughter came to visit me, she said ‘mum’s gone missing, she’s not answered the door for days – his van is parked outside, but he’s not answering the door’. Her body was in the van the whole time,” he says.

“He was on whatever driving her around, wondering what to do with her. My daughter had knocked on the door a couple of times, he was standing there going ‘no, she's gone away to Dunedin’.”

Two weeks later the killer confessed and told police where her body was.

“We had been searching desperately for her, combing the beach, the estuary, everywhere, everyone was searching for her. We all knew she had gone but ... I was trying to hold my daughter together,” Thompson says.

“Then the police finally asked me to identify her which is... we won’t go there.

“My daughter became like jelly, she couldn’t stand up because of what had happened to her mum.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Andy Thompson with his daughter Marla.

Thompson says he is “incredibly proud” of his daughter.

“During the court case in 2006, she was 23, she stood up in court, the place was packed, and turned to him and told him in an angry voice what he had done to her mother and how angry she was,” he says.

“It was the first time I’d seen my daughter speak out about anything, she was a shy person. The guy just looked back with no emotion on his face. That hurt more than anything – to watch my daughter be a total heroine and stand up not just for her mother but for all women and to be looked at like that... it’s just a load of bulls....”

Thompson doesn’t like to think about the killer’s release from prison.

“He got life... but he could be out in a year or two. I’m not holding my breath, we all have our lives to get on with. He’s considered a danger to all women and a serial abuser of women.”

The killer got life, but Thompson argues so did Christine’s family, friends and those who loved her who have been “dealing with the after-effects of her tragic death for years”.

“It’s our family tragedy that has to be dealt with... maybe I could have protected them more? I don’t blame myself but I do wonder. When I go I want to make sure I leave a good footprint and not a bad one,” says Thompson.

“Our family became quite fragmented after Christine’s death, and it is only in recent times we have been reassembled.”

Whenever he hears of a woman who is missing he is thrown back in time to the search for Christine and wants to help.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Thompson urges anyone living in fear to get help and remembers his former wife, who was murdered 16 years ago by a former partner.

“Christine lived in one house in South New Brighton for all of her adult life, from about 1982 until she died. Our daughter was born and brought up in that house and Christine loved her little home... for her to be killed there.”

Home should be a safe place, a sanctuary.

“Sadly I don't think too much has changed for victims, women, in 16 years since Christine’s death. The law is an ass,” says Thompson.

“I know during lockdowns for Covid-19 the family violence numbers go up. In Christine’s memory I plead with anyone who is living like this to please reach out for help, just go to safety, someone is waiting to help you and your children right now, you don't have to live like this, you all deserve a happy life...

‘’Get out and do it now. Please get out while you can.”

Where to get help for family violence

The lockdown means that many New Zealanders are being forced to work and live at home 24/7 with an abusive person with limited options to get away or get help.

This is at a time when additional stress or conflict has been affected by the impact of lockdown on employment, finances, health and childcare.

Shine recommends if you are in danger in your bubble at home, it is OK to leave to keep yourself safe, for example you could go to a supermarket or chemist and then contact police on 111 for help.

Family violence helplines, refuges and other crisis services are considered essential services and are all operating and someone is there to help you.