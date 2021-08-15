It's not easy being a lion: Performer takes on gruelling role in the musical Madagascar

Madagascar the stage musical opens in Christchurch this week.

It’s not easy being a lion.

For singer, dancer and performer Andrew Papas, the role of Alex the Lion in the musical production of Madagascar is the most physically gruelling thing he has ever done.

The stage adaptation of the animated movie starts its five-day run at the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on Wednesday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Andrew Papas has been performing since he was 11.

After each show, Papas’ elaborate, three-layer lion costume is drenched in sweat.

On Saturday and Sunday, Papas will perform three times each day – and his costume has to be washed and dried between every performance.

“By the end of the show the costume is pretty much drenched,’’ he said.

“It is like you have just run a marathon in a full on suit. I have got three layers on. Bottom layer, muscle suit and then on top of that is Alex’s look.

“You are jumping and running around on stage and you have hot lights on top of that.”

Supplied/Stuff Andrew Papas, right, in lion costume for his role in Madagascar.

To train and prepare himself for the role, Papas sang songs from the musical while jogging in the street.

“It definitely turns some heads. You can’t go too early or you will wake people up.”

“There haven’t been other shows that have been this physical.

“I will be super fit by the end of Christchurch.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Papas can spend up to an hour getting his lion on for the show.

He also has to make sure he drinks a lot of water to rehydrate between each show – but not too much.

“I make sure I go to the bathroom before I go on stage. Once the suit goes on there is no getting out of it.”

But he said the costume helped him find the character of Alex, a city slicker zoo lion who finds himself stranded in Madagascar with his fellow zoo creatures – a giraffe, a hippo and a zebra.

Scott Rylander/Stuff Andrew Papas plays city slicker Alex the Lion in Madagascar, the Musical.

“It really helps. Alex is a showman. He is, ‘Look at me, everyone’.

“The costume helps bring that out a lot more.”

The show is produced by British firm GMG Productions, which shipped the costumes and sets to New Zealand.

The producers could not bring their own cast because of Covid-19 border controls.

LAWRENCE SMITH Papas has to drink plenty of water between each performance – but not too much.

“It is an all-Kiwi cast, which is really great for us as artists.

“They had to rethink how they work. We have proved that is possible now.”

“I think that is one of the good things that has come out of Covid. Everyone has been forced to do things a little differently.”