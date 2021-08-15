Edmonds band rotunda is finally open following an 'incredible' rebuild

Annette and Robin Mann, and Barry Ramsay, (right) admire the newly completed Edmonds band rotunda.

A $1.5 million restoration of Christchurch’s Edmonds band rotunda is finally complete – five years after the council agreed to rebuild the heritage building.

The rotunda, built on the banks of the Avon River on Cambridge Tce near Manchester St in 1929, is once again putting a smile on people’s faces as they discover it is now open.

It was demolished in 2012 after being damaged in the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes. The copper-sheathed dome, which weighs 80 tonnes, was saved and for years sat on the ground nearby.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Edmonds band rotunda in its fully-restored glory.

Christchurch City Council agreed the rotunda would be restored in 2016, but the work was delayed due to “budgetary reasons” and did not start until March 2020.

In February this year the project got a $1m donation from the Canterbury Earthquake Appeal Trust.

Work finished in June, but the fences were only removed last week after the surrounding landscaping had been completed.

A steady stream of visitors stopped to explore the newly-opened site on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Central city resident Barry Ramsay​, who walks past the rotunda every day, said the rebuild was incredible.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff The Edmonds band rotunda was demolished in 2012 following earthquake damage.

The wooden ceiling also earned repeated compliments from impressed visitors.

Before the earthquakes the building was run as a restaurant, so it has been a number of years since the public have been able to experience it in its original form.

Central city resident Robin Mann​ said he remembered bands playing at the rotunda before it became a restaurant.

“It would be nice to think some bands could play here again.”

The council expects the rotunda to be used for performances, wedding photos and as a sheltered spot for people to sit and relax.

Resident David Chambers said it was great the rotunda could be used for bands again, and he hoped to see jazz played there.

The rotunda was originally built as a gift to the city from businessman and philanthropist Thomas Edmonds, of baking powder and cookbook fame, to mark his 50 years of business in the city.

Staff Photographer/Stuff People lined the banks of the Avon River in 1978 for a free concert at the Edmonds band rotunda.

It was one of several building projects he either fully or partly funded, including the former Repertory Theatre in Kilmore St, and the clock tower on Oxford Tce.

He planted the poplars that still flank each side of the river bank. Edmonds was born in Poplar, London.

An official opening will happen in October around Labour weekend when the weather is more stable and spring-like, council community capital delivery manager Darren Moses​ said.