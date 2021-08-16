NZ's Eden Project gets the go-ahead - but needs to raise $100m in funding

An early concept image of a sound shell in the Eden Project proposed for Christchurch. The designs have now changed.

New Zealand’s Eden Project has been given the green light and will open in Christchurch in five years if the UK backers can raise $100 million for the venture.

The environment-themed attraction proposed for the city’s former residential red zone was put on hold last year after the British team behind the project launched a review of its financial viability in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Eden Project International chief executive David Harland said he was now confident the New Zealand attraction would bring in enough domestic and overseas visitors to be financially viable.

Joe Johnson/Stuff David Harland, Eden Project executive director, stands in the red zone on the corner of Avonside Drive and Bracken Street during a visit in 2017.

“It was an interesting judgement call to make in these rather difficult times,’’ he said.

“It is a judgement about where we think the world and tourism is going to be in five to 10 years. This project was always reliant on tourism.

“The domestic market is large enough that, with a little bit of additional overseas visitors, it can work.”

Supplied/Stuff Original concept images for Christchurch’s Eden Project, which have changed as part of a review.

Harland said the world would have probably sufficiently recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic by the time the attraction opened in five years.

But he said they needed to find $100m in funding for the project to go ahead.

“We are committed to doing this. The key now is raising the funds.

“This project is circa $100m and maybe more. The cost of various materials are going up. We have always been clear that this will be some kind of public, private and philanthropic partnership.

“This is a long-term venture.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Harland said he was confident the Christchurch venture was now financially viable.

The original design of the New Zealand Eden Project had changed as a result of the review, he said. Those original designs featured a building inspired by an eel trap, or hinaki.

“The underlying idea is the same, but some of the structures and forms may change over time.

“Technology has moved on so the design process needs to reflect that we could do better in terms of the design of the buildings and their [environmental] performance.

“They still have a flavour of the hinaki, but we are really interested in the materials and how they perform and how we can ensure they are built in the most positive way.”

supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the original concept design for the Eden Project planned for Christchurch's Avon Loop.

Eden Project New Zealand trust chairman Martin Hadlee said the buildings were now smaller because larger ones would require expensive foundation work on the earthquake-damaged land in the former residential red zone.

“There wasn’t any point in trying to spend vast amounts of money under the ground,’’ he said.

“It is better to have lighter buildings.”

The review of the Christchurch venture was launched as the Eden Project’s flagship attraction in the UK was struggling through repeated pandemic lockdowns last year.

The company made 169 people redundant in September in response to a collapse in visitor numbers.

SUPPLIED The original Eden Project in Cornwall, England attracted millions of visitors a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Harland said the UK attraction was bringing in visitors once again and they had employed 50 to 60 people since the redundancies.

“It feels like life is returning to normal and that means business is in rude health. We are in good shape.”

He said “there was always a chance’’ the Christchurch project could have been scrapped as a result of the review, which was partly funded with $152,500 from New Zealand Trade & Enterprise.

“New Zealand is a very, very long way away from where we are.”

“We had to really think through how we manage that difficulty.”