Beautiful game fosters friendship at ethnic football festival

The festival gave children aged 9 to 13 a chance to make friends and kick a ball around.

About 150 children from 16 different nationalities came together in Christchurch over the weekend, all in the name of football and making friends.

The Youth Multi-Ethnic Football Festival at English Park on Sunday was a chance for 9 to 13-year-olds to kick a ball around and celebrate their cultures.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Children from 16 different nationalities were brought together by their love of football.

The initiative, organised in partnership with Mainland Football, Canterbury Cricket and the New Zealand Football Foundation, is part of an ethnic diversity and inclusion strategy created following the Christchurch terror attacks.

Proceeds from a Black Caps cricket match against England at the Haley Oval in 2019 were donated to the Christchurch Foundation and have been used to develop and implement the strategy.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff About 150 children took part in the festival.

Mainland Football interim chief executive Martin Dodgson​ said the festival was the first step in making everyone feel welcome.

Canterbury Cricket and Mainland Football ethnic diversity and inclusion programme manager Hussain Hanif​ said the day was about building real partnerships with community organisations in Christchurch.

The strategy’s ultimate goals are to remove the barriers that prevent ethnic players from participating in cricket or football.

It also aims to use the sporting codes to make a positive difference to communities.