Millions in visitor income at risk after Government says no to MIQ for SailGP

The event has a global TV audience estimated at 50 million.

Christchurch risks losing thousands of expected summer visitors and millions of dollars’ income after the Government’s refusal of MIQ spots for yacht-racing crews put the SailGP event in jeopardy.

Described as a “massive coup” and one of the city’s biggest events since the earthquakes, the January 2022 leg of the international SailGP regatta was intended to showcase the region to huge global television audiences.

Preparations are well under way for the high-speed event where mixed-gender crews from eight nations would race foiling catamarans on Lyttelton Harbour.

SailGP confirmed on Monday that its application for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) places for 160 vaccinated sailors and support crew has been turned down, even after cutting numbers. SailGP said it would have paid for the places and required no special treatment.

Loren Heaphy from ChristchurchNZ, the city’s promotional and economic development agency, said a cancellation would be “a significant loss for the city” but they were still supporting SailGP in talking to Government.

Forecast benefits included 4300 visitors spending 10,800 visitor nights and $9 million in the city, a TV audience of 50 million, and a national economic boost of up to $28m, Heaphy said.

Events given MIQ spots have included the America's Cup held in Auckland in March, the Crankworx mountain biking festival scheduled for Rotorua in November, Disney’s Lion King stage show performed recently in Auckland, and a national tour by a Queen tribute band.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said SailGP was “hugely important” for the city.

queenitsakindamagic.com/Supplied Queen tribute act “It's a Kinda Magic” went ahead after performers and crew gained MIQ places.

She suggested that vaccinated SailGP crews could be part of the Government's recently announced plan to reopen the borders, which includes a self-isolation pilot scheme, this year.

Dalziel said the city was “not giving up” on this summer’s event.

“If we can't have a season two event, then we'll continue to look for a season three event,” she said.

Christchurch-based National MP Gerry Brownlee called on authorities to find a solution, and said the city's Labour MPs should be “lobbying hard”.

SailGP A look at the increasing appeal of foiling catamaran racing on a global circuit initiated by Sir Russell Coutts.

“I understand SailGP was willing to comply with all MIQ requirements, but the Government couldn’t find the space,” he said.

“It shouldn’t be beyond the Government and council’s ability to come up with a solution to allow the teams to quarantine so that the event can go ahead.”

Brownlee said he understood the incentive paid to SailGP to hold the event was “up to $1m”. He said that money would be lost if the event did not go ahead.

ChristchurchNZ declined to confirm the size of the incentive, citing commercial sensitivity.

SAILGP Great Britain and France clash in a SailGP race.

Heaphy said they were exploring “all options” on how to bring in the crews. ChristchurchNZ remained committed to the event and, if cancelled this summer, the event could run the next year, she said.

New Zealand's MIQ system has about 8000 spaces each month.

City councillor Sam Macdonald said on social media the decision seemed to be “another casualty of the Government's MIQ process”.

SailGP was co-founded by star New Zealand yachtsman Sir Russell Coutts, and the Kiwi team is headed by Olympians and America's Cup champions Blair Tuke and Peter Burling. The Christchurch leg would be the first held in New Zealand and would launch from a fan zone at Naval Point, Lyttleton,

Other teams competing – Australia, Britain, Italy, France, Bermuda, Spain and Denmark – will all host a leg of the regatta this year. New Zealand’s January racing is meant to be the penultimate leg before the season finishes in the San Francisco in the United States.

Some 2020 legs were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SailGP preparations under way at Lyttelton include a $4m revamp of the Naval Point venue and improvements to nearby roads and other infrastructure, while SailGP will build the fan zone. The city council said it would complete its work regardless of the outcome of SailGP’s MIQ application.