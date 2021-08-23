One person dead after serious crash in Christchurch

A person died after a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Mairehau Rd and Marshland Rd.

A motorist has died after a truck and a car collided at a busy Christchurch intersection.

The crash happened at the junction of Marshland Rd and Mairehau Rd between Shirley and Marshland just before 7.30pm on Monday.

A witness who was walking along Marshland Rd with her mother said they heard an “almighty crash, followed by a skid coming down Mairehau Rd”.

“The occupants of the truck had done a runner and unfortunately the driver of the sedan had passed away,” said the woman, who asked not to be named.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Police set up diversions following Monday night’s serious crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 7.25pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

No one was trapped and crews were assisting ambulance and police.

The crash left the road blocked, forcing police to put diversions in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency data, 22 crashes have been recorded at the intersection since 2000, of which one was serious.