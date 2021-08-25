Christchurch Arts Festival put on hold indefinitely after $385,000 loss

The 2019 Christchurch Arts Festival opened with a free event in the city centre featuring lights and puppets.

One of the biggest events in Christchurch’s arts calendar faces an uncertain future after suffering a $385,000 loss.

The Christchurch Arts Festival, which is held every two years, had to be bailed out by its charitable foundation to cover the losses at the 2019 event.

Festival trust chairwoman Jane Gregg said the foundation now only had reserves of $100,000, which was not enough to underwrite any future festival.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A Winter's Tale was an open air extravaganza that opened the 2019 Christchurch Arts Festival featuring giant puppets.

She said there would be no festival this year and the future of the event was unknown.

“We have been heavily using our reserves since 2015. That can’t continue. It is not reasonable for a trust to allow that to happen,’’ Gregg said.

“This is a good moment for us to take some time. There is not too much going to be happening in the world for a while given the current circumstances.

“We want to take time to put the festival on ice and consider what it is for and where we are at.”

Supplied Christchurch Arts Festival director George Parker was appointed in 2018.

The festival also lost about $300,000 in 2017 after poor ticket sales. That loss was covered by festival reserves and $50,000 from the foundation.

The trust investigated other ways to make the festival work after the 2019 loss, Gregg said.

“We had to strip the festival down to the bone at that point in terms of staffing and overheads.

“We started looking at other ways we could keep going. We were never really feeling that comfortable with how it was going to shape up and we were pretty unsure.

“When we did the numbers and what we could offer as a festival, it just didn't work. The risk was too great and we didn’t think that the proposition was good enough to put out under our brand.”

“The challenge became enormous, particularly around the funding.”

Stuff The 2015 festival featured an inflatable artwork called Arboria in Cathedral Square.

She said the festival struggled with funding and sponsorship issues, greater competition for audiences, and the higher risk for events in the age of Covid-19.

“It felt like death by a thousand cuts ... It is risky out there in the arts.

“It has been a really difficult time.”

The festival received $350,000 from the Christchurch City Council in 2017 and $300,000 from ChristchurchNZ in 2019.

Michael Smith/Supplied That Bloody Woman was a hit musical that debuted at the 2015 Christchurch Arts Festival

In 2018, festival organisers appointed George Parker as the new artistic director after poor ticket sales the previous year.

The festival sold 20,000 tickets in 2017, 29,000 in 2015 and 31,000 in 2013.

Gregg said 2019 ticket sales were stronger than 2017, but not enough to save the festival.

The festival has struggled financially in the past, reporting debts of $500,000 in 2009.

It was rescued with a $300,000 loan and a one-off grant of $177,000 from the Christchurch City Council, and $150,000 from Creative New Zealand.

The festival has been running in Christchurch for over 50 years and under the current trust for 26 years.