Student dies after contracting meningococcal disease

An email has been sent to students at the University of Canterbury advising of the death of a student due to meningococcal disease. (File photo)

A 21-year-old student at the University of Canterbury has died after contracting meningococcal disease.

Canterbury District Health Board medical officer of health, Dr Cheryl Brunton, confirmed the male student died this week after contracting the bacterial infection.

“I express my sincerest condolences to the person’s family, and ask that their request for privacy is respected as they come to terms with the passing of their family member,’’ she said.

Brunton said they had identified close contacts of the young man.

“Members of the same household as a person who has the disease are at the highest risk of getting it.

“The community and public health team has identified those close contacts of the person who require antibiotics, to prevent them developing meningococcal disease.

“Our team is working closely with the University of Canterbury, which the person attended, to provide information to students and staff. I can reassure all concerned that the chance of anyone catching it is low.

“Being in the same room as someone with meningococcal disease does not mean you will catch it.”

Fellow students were told the news in an email from the university, which said it was offering support to the person’s flatmates and friends.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his whānau, friends and loved ones,” it read.

Brunton said the risk of further spread of the disease was low.

“Our investigations to date suggest the risk of anyone else who attended the university prior to Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions developing meningococcal disease is very low.”

University of Canterbury executive director, Paul O’Flaherty, also offered condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the student.

“The University of Canterbury’s pastoral care team is supporting the student’s flatmates, friends and whānau,” he said.

“With the consent of his family, we have advised the wider university community of staff and students, including information about meningococcal disease.”