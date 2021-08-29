Burglars cause $7500 worth of damage to steal six bottles of alcohol during lockdown

A burglary at Bishop Brothers Public House on Farrington Ave, Bishopdale, left the restaurant and pub “wrecked”.

It’s not the first time a Christchurch restaurant and bar owner has experienced a break-in but the latest one – while the country remains under alert level 4 restrictions – is “the worst”.

Mark Pearce was alerted to the burglary at Bishop Brothers Public House when alarms went off on his phone just after 10pm on Friday.

Through the Bishopdale restaurant’s 32 cameras, he could see two “gloved up and covered up” people “pull everything apart”.

The pair had smashed though the front doors and caused about $7500 worth of damage – leaving with only six bottles of Jim Beam.

“It’s no so much what they took but more the damage they caused,” Pearce said.

The office was “wrecked”, with the computer screen smashed, and machines in the gaming room thrown to the floor, including a note counting machine worth more than $2000.

“And that doesn’t include my time and effort ... it’s just a pain in the backside.”

Pearce had been burgled three or four times already in the 11 years he had been running the gastropub.

Supplied The office was ransacked by the pair of burglars.

The last time was when a group ram-raided the front of the shop and “two girls in onesies” stole eight bottles of alcohol.

Alcohol was all that had ever been stolen, and Pearce was regularly checking on the pub using the security app on his phone since lockdown began nearly two weeks ago.

The uncertainty about when he could open again was causing financial and mental strain, he said.

Having a break-in on top of that was a “waste of everyone’s time”.

“It’s not something you do while everyone’s suffering.”

Supplied The offenders smashed through glass to access the premises.

Police had been notified and “inquiries were ongoing,” a spokeswoman said.

Between August 19 and Sunday, police issued 1,829 infringements for Covid-19 related breaches.

Since the second nationwide lockdown began on August 17, at least 103 people had been charged with 111 offences and 293 formal warnings had been issued.

Seventy-two charges and 106 warnings were for failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

“While the vast majority of people are doing the right thing, police’s enforcement figures show that we will move to infringements and arrest when people continue to break the rules,” Commissioner Andrew Coster said.

Police encouraged people to look out for one and another and reach out to support services if they were struggling, he said.