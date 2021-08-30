Batteries running flat at drive-in vaccination centres leads to warning

The new drive-through vaccination centre in Addington opened for essential workers on August 22.

Motorists are being warned to turn off their lights, radio and heater while waiting at drive-in vaccination clinics after a spate of flat batteries at a Christchurch centre.

One person whose car suffered a flat battery at the drive-in vaccination centre in the Christchurch Arena car park this week said a worker told him 23 people had run their battery flat in one day.

The centre had a mobile jump starter available.

The drive-through vaccination clinic in the Christchurch Arena car park is for essential workers.

Following the vaccination, motorists have to wait in their car for 15 minutes in case of an adverse reaction.

AA roadside solutions general manager Bashir Khan said motorists should be aware of their car’s battery while queuing and waiting at testing and vaccination centres.

“If the queue is not moving at all, or you are not moving for 15 minutes, we would recommend switching off your car and lights and radio, to stop the battery drain, and make sure you don’t have the heater on,’’ he said.

“If the queue is shorter, then keep the car in idle. That will make sure you don’t put extra strain on your starter motor.”

He said that between August 18 and August 29, the AA had been called out 22 times for jump starts in testing station queues.

He added that drivers should make sure they start their car once a week during lockdown and leave it idling for 30 minutes to ensure the battery remained charged.

If a car is left unattended for too long, the battery can drain.

“That keeps the battery in good health and keeps the oil, lubricants and coolants circulating.”

He said when the last national lockdown was lifted last year the AA had 4200 call-outs in the 48 hours after restrictions lifted.

The majority were for flat batteries as cars had been left in driveways for too long.

In the early days of the current lockdown, queues of cars at testing stations were leading to many flat batteries.

Up to 10 drivers each day were getting flat batteries at just one Wellington testing station, in the eastern suburb of Hātaitai.