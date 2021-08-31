Christchurch convention centre could be ready by Christmas after lockdown delays

Lockdown construction delays will push back the openings of two of Christchurch’s rebuild anchor projects by a couple of months.

Construction will re-start on both the Te Pae convention centre and Parikiore metro sports centre with the shift to Covid alert level 3.

Te Pae, being built by the Crown at a cost of $475 million, was due to open in October.

John Bridgman, chief executive of Crown rebuild company Ōtākaro, said the first events could be held in the lead up to Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Battle of the convention centres: Three new venues worth $1.4b provide 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

* Christchurch's multimillion-dollar convention centre to open in October

* Sneak peek inside Te Pae reveals river-inspired curved lines

* Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre opens its doors virtually



Getting the specialists down from the North Island needed to complete Te Pae would mean delays, he said. This includes at least 30 experts in areas such as fire systems management.

Supplied Te Pae is being built by the Crown at a cost of $475 million.

The need to social distance workers on the site would also slow completion, he said.

“With all the unknowns, we can’t yet provide a firm opening date. But we are aiming to provide event organisers with as much clarity as is possible at the moment.”

Te Pae had about 90 events booked from mid-October.

“This is a large facility and we’re unlikely to be able to host the most complex events such as big conferences and exhibitions this year, but we are optimistic of holding meetings and banquets before Christmas,” Bridgman said.

He estimated that even allowing for the effects of Covid, the centre would bring in about $600m of direct economic benefits over the next 10 years.

Te Pae Christchurch General Manager Ross Steele said Covid is disruptive to the business events industry in many ways.

INFOMETRICS How much of the economy can operate at Level 4 and 3?

Steele said as New Zealand moved through alert levels, they were “seeing a knock-on effect from our clients where events which are currently unable to be hosted are being moved to the future.”

They were working with event organisers to find ways to hold events, he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid disruptions have also pushed out dates for Parakiore.

Supplied An artist’s impressions of the Parakiore metro sports facility, a Christchurch anchor project.

The spots centre was meant to be ready by the end of 2022, but this would now be delayed by at east two months, Bridgman said.

Te Pae will include a 1400-seat auditorium, 2800 square metres of exhibition space, banquet seating for 1800 diners, and 24 meeting rooms with capacity for up to 1500 people.

Parakiore will have an Olympic-sized swimming pool with 1000 seats for spectators, a 20m by 25m diving pool, five hydroslides; and indoor courts for various sports, and an aquatic sensory area for people with disabilities.