Council strikes back against rogue Christchurch motorists' bid for free parking

A lane in central Christchurch was overrun with parked cars before lockdown despite not being open to traffic.

Parking will soon be permanently restricted across four central Christchurch blocks as the council cracks down on rogue commuters.

The Pressreported in June that motorists were parking all day for free on Huanui Lane after concrete barriers were pushed aside to gain access.

The lane, which runs through Rauora Park in the east frame, is a shared zone for pedestrians, cars and cyclists, but is yet to officially open to vehicles.

Google Huanui Lane in central Christchurch before barriers were removed and motorists pounced on a free-parking opportunity.

The council was waiting until the surrounding residential development was built up before opening the area.

But motorists could not wait and began parking on both sides of the narrow lane.

The paved lane was designed to have six parking spaces, one mobility park and a motorcycle park on one side of each of its four blocks, which run parallel to Manchester St between Lichfield and Gloucester streets.

The council made its first move in late July, temporarily discontinuing all parking on Huanui Lane for 12 weeks – the maximum time allowed under law.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cars line both sides of Huanui Lane in the middle of Rauora Park in June.

It also installed new signs at each entrance and exit, advising that stopping and parking was restricted. Previous signs had been removed.

Warning notices were issued to all vehicles for one week and vehicle registrations were recorded.

The council’s central city parking restrictions subcommittee last week decided to allow for parking along the eastern side of the lane in keeping with its original design. Parking would be free, with a two-hour limit. The changes would be made before the 12-week temporary designation expired.

Sub-committee member Councillor Mike Davidson said the two-hour limit would prevent people from parking in the spaces all day.

A council report said the restrictions were appropriate and would prevent a relapse of the rogue parking.